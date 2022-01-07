St Patrick’s Athletic confirm Eoin Doyle move from Bolton Wanderers

St Patrick’s Athletic have handed new acquisition Eoin Doyle the No.9 jersey as they plot a path to their first title since 2013.

As revealed last week by the Irish Examiner, the Bolton Wanderers striker had agreed in principle a three-year deal that would involve him ending his decade-long stay in the UK. He has come to a settlement with the League One club regarding the 18 months remaining on his contract.

The 33-year-old goes straight into pre-season training for a campaign that begins against Damien Duff’s Shelbourne at Tolka Park on February 18.

Making such a long-term commitment to a player who turns 34 in March seems excessive for the Saints but the Dubliner is renowned for his fitness level and physical condition.

He’s been prolific throughout his career, bagging over 160 goals in almost 500 senior appearances in Ireland, Scotland, and England.

Doyle’s first League of Ireland club Shamrock Rovers had also been in the frame once they became aware of his intention to return but the contract length was an element they weren’t willing to compete on.

It is believed the Hoops may land an English-based Irish striker of similar profile to Doyle before the end of the January transfer window ends.

"I'm buzzing to be finally home and I'm happy to have joined such a big club,” said Doyle after officially joining the recently-crowned FAI Cup champions.

“I've got a very good relationship with the manager Tim Clancy. We go back a bit, having played together at Hibernian, and we speak quite frequently.

“I got a phone call from the owner Garrett Kelleher and everything moved really quickly so I'm delighted to get it over the line.

“I've had interest from elsewhere but having spoken to Tim and Garrett, they've got big plans for the club going forward and that's something I want to be a part of."

Doyle, co-owner of a childcare facility near his family’s home in Firhouse, added: "It was a huge decision for me and coming home was a major factor.

“I've always been a big fan of the league, and looked out for the results of the clubs I've played at and Tim's results at Drogheda, etc.

“I didn't want to come back when I was too old and couldn't add any value to the team. It was important for me to come back to try to have some success."