After decade in the UK, Eoin Doyle returning home to sign for St Patrick's Athletic

The 33-year-old has been a prolific scorer in the UK since moving to Pat Fenlon’s Hibernian a decade ago
COMING HOME: Eoin Doyle, in action for Chesterfield in 2015. The Dubliner will play in the League of Ireland for St Pats next term. Picture: Getty Images

Thu, 30 Dec, 2021 - 18:58
John Fallon

Eoin Doyle has disappointed his former club Shamrock Rovers by deciding to join their rivals St Patrick’s Athletic on a three-year contract.

The 33-year-old has been a prolific scorer in the UK since moving from Sligo Rovers to Pat Fenlon’s Hibernian a decade ago, taking in subsequent spells in England for Chesterfield, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Swindon Town.

He continued to find the net following his move to Bolton Wanderers in July 2020, scoring 19 times along their promotion trail to the League One, where he’s added another four this term.

Despite having 18 months left on his contract, personal reasons have influenced his decision to move home ahead of the League of Ireland season kicking off in February.

He and his wife Ciara have three young children and own, alongside Doyle’s former Sligo teammate Danny Ventre, a childcare business based in Firhouse.

Doyle and Saints boss Tim Clancy shared a dressing-room at Hibs and his new manager led the chase for the frontman once his availability was flagged.

It’s understood Shamrock Rovers, whom Doyle began his League of Ireland career with in 2009, held discussions with the player but couldn’t match the terms offered by the Saints.

Bolton and Doyle have come to an arrangement on the remainder of his contract to allow him to become a free agent and join Pat’s once the transfer window opens this weekend.

Clancy had already brought his Drogheda United striker Mark Doyle with him to Inchicore and snapped up Finn Harps forward Tunde Owolabi but the capture of another Doyle makes a firm statement about their title ambitions.

Club owner Garrett Kelleher is still seething at coach Stephen O’Donnell for quitting in the week after their FAI Cup triumph – instigating legal action through the High Court – but is equipping his successor with funds to challenge three-in-a-row chasing Rovers.

The Saints last won the title in 2013 but the runners-up slot guaranteed by O'Donnell before the Cup final regained their place in European competition for the first time in three years.

