Aaron Connolly: 'I have had more downs than ups in my Brighton career'

Ireland international striker Aaron Connolly has admitted he needs to start enjoying his football again.

Connolly joined Middlesbrough on-loan after a frustrating spell at Brighton this season when he made only six appearances and scored two goals.

“I want to get back to enjoying football again really, help Middlesbrough as much as I can, score goals and enjoy football,” said Connolly who could make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Mansfield Town.

“I want to play football again and be challenging for a starting spot. It (last year) was tough. It was hard to deal with and maybe I did the wrong thing at times and obviously, I wish I could have reacted differently to certain things but I am still learning different aspects of myself on and off the pitch.

“That will come and hopefully I can show that to the Middlesbrough fans. I am a footballer and trying to deal with stuff that is being said about you as well as not scoring and not playing is tough. It is all a learning curve. I won’t always start every game, score every game and have a perfect career going forward.

“There will be ups and downs. I have had more downs than ups in my Brighton career so in a way this is like a fresh start to come here and get back playing and enjoy football. That is the main thing really.

“I want to get back to doing what I love, playing and scoring goals.

“The Premier League is the toughest league in the world and obviously I had a good start scoring two goals (against Tottenham) but after that, it didn’t go as well as planned. But that is part and parcel of football. I am going to be 22 shortly and I am still learning the game.

“I want to show people that I can still score goals. It is the reason I got into the Brighton team. I knew after speaking to the (Middlesbrough) gaffer (Chris Wilder) that I wanted to get the move done as soon as possible and not any more games that I need to and get underway and hit the ground running. I am hoping the manager can help me and I can help him and the club can achieve their goals.

“At the end of the season that could lead to maybe going up a division, challenging in the play-offs, or even automatic.

“I’m here as a Middlesbrough player, I want to help them as much as I can and after that who knows what is going to happen? Everyone knows how big a club Middlesbrough are. The manager didn’t have to sell it to me. They’ve got a big history, they’ve been in the Premier League for many many years and it’s a club that should be challenging at the right end of the Championship and this season they are.”