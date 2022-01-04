Conor Masterson set for another loan move after return to QPR

﻿Conor Masterson returned to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday following a loan at Cambridge United that brought 15 League One starts.

The former Liverpool and Ireland Under-21 centre back is expected to make another temporary move for the second half of the season, with QPR manager Mark Warburton hoping to add more experience to his squad as they battle for promotion.

While Kildare-born Masterson, 23, featured sporadically in the Championship in the previous two seasons and Warburton recently insisted that he has a bright future at the club, their surprise push for a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2014-15 means they are keen to opt for additional knowhow in the transfer window.

QPR sit fifth in the table, four points off second-placed Blackburn Rovers with a game in hand, although they are set to lose out on a move for former Bournemouth captain Steve Cook, who is instead joining Nottingham Forest.

Masterson has 18 months remaining on his contract and left a good impression on Cambridge manager Mark Bonner despite falling out of the starting XI in the past month. He is expected to receive interest from a number of League One and League Two clubs over the coming weeks.

“He’s obviously worked well for us and he’s had some good moments in there as well, so I’m really pleased with him,” Bonner said. “But he goes back to QPR now and carries on with the rest of his season.

“I think he’s had some real good periods in games, and some ones where he’s found it tough, but that’s probably reflective of everyone and our team.

“He’s contributed to some really important wins, so in the main, it’s been a success for him and for us in lots of ways, and now we have to build that squad and get ready to attack the next half of the season."