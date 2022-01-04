Naoisha McAloon confirms move to Championship contenders Durham

English Women’s Championship promotion contenders Durham have snapped up Peamount United goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon.

The stopper shared the goalkeeping duties with Niamh Reid-Burke for reigning Women’s Nations League champions during last season, starting their Champions League clash against Serbian powerhouses Spartak Subotica in August.

At international level, the 22-year-old was capped by Ireland U19s and recently spent time training with Vera Pauw's senior side ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Georgia.

Once international clearance is approved, McAloon will move to Durham ahead of the second half of the FA Women’s Championship season. The Wildcats are second in the table, just two points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

McAloon said: “I’m delighted – it’s a great club to be a part of and I’m really looking forward to getting going and being part of the team.

“The standards are so high and the expectations from everyone are really high as well.

“It’s a demanding environment which is really good, and I’ve really enjoyed myself so far.

“Durham are always up there, so I’d love to help as much as I can and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Durham boss Lee Sanders added: “I am delighted to welcome Naoisha to Durham and believe we have signed an excellent goalkeeper who will only improve working under Stephen Brass our goalkeeping coach and alongside the other ‘keepers at the club.

“She’s had a great education and successful league and cup seasons with Peamount United – and of course the honour of being around the Irish national squad, which is all hugely positive for her and hopefully will be a huge benefit to us all at the club.”

Peamount gave the custodian their best wishes, her exit following the moves last year by centre-backs Claire Walsh and Niamh Farrelly to Glasgow City.