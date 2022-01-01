'Arsenal was better today': Guardiola grateful for late Rodri winner to deny 10-man Gunners

Premier League: Arsenal 1 Manchester City 2

WHAT a match to kick off the New Year!

Champions Manchester City finally met their match in an Arsenal side who were denied a rare win against the Premier League leaders by a controversial penalty, yet another red card and an injury-time winner from Rodri.

It means City have now won 11 matches in a row and rightly are odds-on favourites to retain their title. This was as close as they have come to losing for a while, however.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal a deserved half-time lead and they were only pegged back by a second-half Riyad Mahrez penalty.

Referee Stuart Attwell gave that after deciding Bernardo Silva had not dived under a challenge from Granit Xhaka and proceeded to show Arsenal six yellow cards in around 20 minutes as he struggled to keep control of the match.

One of those was a deserved second booking and sending off for Gabriel after 59 minutes.

Arsenal, who had manager Mikel Arteta watching from home after testing positive for Covid, still pushed for a winning goal, but were ultimately denied even a point when the outstanding Rodri stabbed home from close range.

The referee had a poor game, but Gabriel had only himself to blame for first getting cautioned for trying to scuff up the penalty spot and then a clumsy challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal had looked in control up until then and could have scored more than Saka's 31st-minute effort, which came from a sweeping finish after a Kieran Tierney pass.

Marhrez's penalty was the first time City really looked like scoring aside from a few earlier misguided headers and there was a certain inevitability about the result after that.

Pep Guardiola's side never know when they are beaten, of course, and eventually found a way through Arsenal's makeshift defence with a scrappy winner.

The Catalan coach will not mind how they go in, of course, and his club's supporters celebrated long and hard after the match before their long journey home.

Speaking to BT Sport, Guardiola pointed to a glut of Covid cases and injuries to explain City's lack of energy.

"There were periods today where we were tired mentally and physically. Arsenal was better today.

"Sometimes football, the toss of a coin, sometimes it comes on our side."

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Tomiyasu 7, White 7, Gabriel 4, Tierney 7, Partey 8, Xhaka 6, Odegaard 6 (Holding 63), Saka 8 (Elneny), Martinelli 8, Lacazette 6 (Smith Rowe 71).

Subs: Leno, Maitland-Niles,, Soares, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga,.

Man City: Ederson 7, Cancelo 6, Dias 7, Laporte 7, Ake 6, Rodri 8, De Bruyne 7, Silva 6, Sterling 7, Mahrez 6, Jesus 6 (Gundogan 63).

Subs: Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Kayky, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee.

Ref: Stuart Attwell 5