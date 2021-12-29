Aaron Connolly set for Boro switch, injury boost for Dara O'Shea

REPUBLIC of Ireland international striker Aaron Connolly is set to complete a loan move to Middlesbrough from Brighton after manager Chris Wilder confirmed he is close to adding to his squad.

Connolly has started following Middlesbrough on social media and Brighton are ready to let him leave so he can gain more first-team experience.

Wilder said: “We are close to a couple. We want to bring players in and we’re doing that as we speak.

“It’s not the quickest of markets, but we’re working, I should imagine, as hard as any team in this division to make things happen.

“There is a specific number that I’m looking to bring in, there is a specific number I’m looking to balance going out as well so it might be a bit of a juggling act really.

“I don’t think we will get them all done before the Mansfield (FA Cup) game but I’m really optimistic that we can get one or two in before that, which will be good.

“Obviously the Mansfield game is important and off the back of that is the next home game which is Reading on January 15. Fingers crossed we could have moved it on from there.

“Hopefully from next week, because it’s important that we integrate them in pretty early and quickly to be part of what we are trying to do."

Connolly has only made six appearances so far this season for Brighton – scoring two goals in the Carabao Cup win against Swansea City.

Meanwhile, Ireland central defender Dara O'Shea is ready to take a huge step forward in his comeback from a broken ankle.

O'Shea, who was injured in a challenge from Cristiano Ronaldo when Ireland played Portugal in September, is set to return to full training at West Bromwich Albion.

Albion manager Valerien Ismael said: “It looks very good with Dara. “If everything goes right, he could be back in training in January.

“Dara will be like a new player for us. He looks very good, so hopefully in two or three weeks he can be back in the squad.”