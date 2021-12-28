Antonio Conte extends unbeaten run but Spurs frustrated by Saints

Southampton 1 Tottenham 1

Antonio Conte became the first Tottenham Hotspur manager to remain unbeaten in his opening seven league games after this tie at Southampton. For the Italian, though, a solitary point at St Mary’s Stadium marked a missed opportunity as his side failed to overcome an opposition reduced to 10 men before the break.

Having fallen behind to a James Ward-Prowse effort, Conte’s side levelled through a 39th minute Harry Kane penalty awarded after Mohammed Salisu fouled Son Heung-min, earning a second yellow card. Spurs were unable to find a winner despite seeing two efforts ruled out during a period of sustained second half pressure, and were forced to confront the fact they passed up a good opportunity to strengthen their top four challenge.

The home side started positively and were rewarded when Ward-Prowse fired home the 25th-minute opening goal. Dele Alli failed to clear Salisu’s long throw and the Saints midfielder was on hand to strike a fierce first time effort beyond Hugo Lloris.

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse (left) scores their side's first goal of the game. Picture: Andrew Matthews

Hasenhuttl’s side worked effectively to limit the service to Kane and Son although there were signs Southampton were growing increasingly frustrated with some of the decisions of referee Anthony Taylor - including the yellow card shown to Salisu for a foul on Emerson Royal - and particularly when the manager was booked after complaining excessively to the fourth official.

There was little dispute, though, about Taylor’s decision to award the 39th-minute penalty that allowed Kane to equalise. Salisu was the guilty party, bringing down Son after the Spurs forward had got in behind the home defence to collect a through ball to concede the spot-kick and collect a second yellow card.

With Southampton now undermanned, the balance of the game shifted immediately in Tottenham’s favour and the home side were relieved to reach half-time on level terms. It appeared as though they had fallen behind eight minutes after the restart, however, when Kane raced on to Harry Winks’s superb, floated through ball and finished emphatically from the edge of the box. The referee awarded the goal but VAR spotted the forward was offside to Southampton’s relief.

Hasenhuttl’s side were handed another reprieve in the 67th minute when Forster bundled a loose ball into his own net after failing to keep hold of Winks’s cross under pressure from Matt Doherty, introduced as a half-time substitute for Sergio Reguillon. Contentiously, the referee adjudged Doherty to have fouled the keeper.

Spurs continued to throw everything at the Southampton backline but Forster and his defenders stood firm.

SOUTHAMPTON (3-4-3): Forster 6; Valery 7, Bednarek 7, Salisu 4; Walker-Peters 7, Ward-Prowse 7, Diallo 6, Perraud 7; S Armstrong 6 Long 7 (Broja 71, 6), A Armstrong 6 (Redmond 83, 6).

Subs (not used): Caballero, Romeu, Small, Tella, Walcott, Simeu, Elyounoussi.

TOTTENHAM (3-5-2): Lloris 6; Sanchez 6, Dier 7, Davies 7; Royal 6 (Gil 77, 6), Winks 8, Alli 5 (Moura 62, 6), Hojbjerg 6, Reguilon 5 (Doherty 45, 6); Son 6, Kane 7.

Subs (not used): Gollini, Rodon, Tanganga, Moura, Ndombele, Skipp, White.

Ref: Anthony Taylor