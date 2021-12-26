Man City survive three-goal Leicester comeback in high-scoring thriller

City were simply unplayable for the opening 24 minutes, by which stage Guardiola’s team was 4-0 to the good
Man City survive three-goal Leicester comeback in high-scoring thriller

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game with Bernardo Silva (right) during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 17:00
Ian Whittell

Premier League: Man City 6 Leicester 3 

Pep Guardiola saw his Manchester City team move six points clear at the top of the Premier League in the highest-scoring St Stephen's Day game in top-flight football for 30 years.

The Manchester City manager may wish to see the fixture list eased at present, given the congestion and Covid problems, but these two teams still served up one of the games of the season.

Raheem Sterling wrapped up the win when he swept in Ruben Dias’ knock-down from an 88th minute corner, but the England striker’s second goal of the day was only a small part of the story.

City were simply unplayable for the opening 24 minutes, by which stage Guardiola’s team was 4-0 to the good.

The first goal was the pick of the bunch as Fernandinho lofted a high ball into the area which Kevin de Bruyne controlled with one touch.

The Belgian spun and, with Leicester’s defence inexplicably backing off, De Bruyne buried a perfect finish into the corner.

Nine minutes later, Youri Tielemans conceded the first of two penalties he would give away in the first half, wrestling Aymeric Laporte to the ground and being caught out by VAR.

Former Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez buried an unstoppable finish into the top right corner, despite Kasper Schmeichel diving the correct way.

After 21 minutes, the Leicester keeper was at fault for City’s third as he palmed a cross from Joao Cancelo into his six-yard area and Ilkay Gundogan tapped in the rebound.

And an astonishing start was completed three minutes later when Tielemans made an awful challenge and tripped Raheem Sterling.

The England forward took over penalty duties from Mahrez and scored with a finish into the same spot Mahrez had chosen.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was forced into naming a side severely weakened by injuries and the results were predictable.

James Maddison almost offered him an unlikely lifeline, with the score only 2-0, when he delivered a brilliant 20-yard free-kick which Ederson only kept out with a magnificent save onto his crossbar.

But after the break, Maddison was instrumental in a brilliant spell from the visitors which saw them score three times in 10 minutes.

Maddison struck after 55 minutes when a slip by Laporte allowed the Foxes to break and Kelechi Iheanacho to square for his unmarked team mate to finish.

Four minutes later, Maddison launched another counter-attack which ended with Iheanacho finding Ademola Lookman who had the poise to beat Ederson.

And the deficit was down to a single goal with 25 minutes still to play when a superb Maddison strike was turned onto the bar by Ederson and Iheanacho was on hand to convert the rebound into an open net.

City were unusually under pressure but did not have long to wait to score their fifth of the game as Laporte rose well to head in accurately from a Mahrez corner.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Cancelo 6, Dias 6, Laporte 7, Zinchenko 5; De Bruyne 8 (Foden 71, 6), Fernandinho 6, Gundogan 6; Mahrez 7, Silva 7, Sterling 7.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel 6; Albrighton 6, Amartey 6, Vestergaard 5, Thomas 5; Tielemans 4 (Choudhury 71, 6), Dewsbury-Hall 7; Perez 5 (Castagne 45, 7), Maddison 9, Lookman 7; Iheanacho 8. 

Referee: C Kavanagh 6.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Spurs hot on the heels of London rivals after derby win
Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Fatigued or not, Pep Guardiola’s superstars prove they are class above
Norwich City v Arsenal - Premier League - Carrow Road Rampant Arsenal ease to big win over Norwich
#Manchester City#Premier League
West Ham United v Southampton - Premier League - London Stadium

Jan Bednarek nets late winner as Southampton clinch rare victory at West Ham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up