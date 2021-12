Liverpool’s game against Leeds and Wolves’ match against Watford on St Stephen's Day have been called off due to coronavirus infections, the Premier League has announced.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said managers will meet with the Premier League on Thursday to discuss issues around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nine of the past 20 top-flight games have been postponed, but Premier League clubs decided on Monday to not make any changes to the festive schedule.