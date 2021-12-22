Carabao Cup: Caoimhin Kelleher the penalty hero again as Liverpool through to semi-final

Caoimhin Kelleher’s dramatic double penalty save, and a winning kick from man of the match Diogo Jota, carried Liverpool through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals on a thrilling Anfield night.

The Portuguese forward, whose half-time arrival had altered a tie Liverpool were losing, capped a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win but it was young Irish keeper Kelleher, who saved from Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand, who won the night.

Earlier, it had appeared Jamie Vardy’s two goals would be enough to carry Leicester through as Jurgen Klopp’s team selection looked set to back-fire.

By the time the Reds boss realised he had erred in fielding a crop of untried youngsters, his team was 3-1 down and on the verge of being embarrassed. But the introduction of Jota, in particular, proved inspired.

His goal breathed hope into his team before Takumi Minamino struck a 95th minute equaliser, finishing clinically after Wilfred Ndidi failed to deal with James Milner’s long ball, forcing the penalties.

Among the back-up players, Cork goalkeeper Kelleher was handed the 12th senior start of his Liverpool career and was quickly brought into the action, the 23-year-old responding impressively.

The Leicester chance sprung from a fifth minute error by Joe Gomez who presented the ball directly to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who swiftly played a pass which Patson Daka raced onto, only for Kelleher to make a fine save.

The young Irishman was not so impressive four minutes later, however, as Vardy shot Leicester into a deserved lead.

Again, an inexperienced Liverpool line-up, showing 10 changes from the weekend draw at Tottenham, gave the ball away cheaply in midfield and the Foxes countered.

Boubakary Soumare’s short pass to James Maddison was played on to Vardy, who slipped past teenage defender Billy Koumetio far too easily and shot over the outstretched arm of Keller and into the corner.

Perhaps regular Anfield number one Alisson would have saved that effort; perhaps not. But if that was bad, worse was to follow after 13 minutes.

It was a distressingly simple goal – from a Liverpool viewpoint at least – as Dewsbury-Hall again exploited gaps in the unfamiliar home back four.

He sent Daka speeding down the left, leaving Koumetio out of position once more, and the resulting cross was met by Vardy who rammed the ball past Kelleher.

Koumetio, whose only other taste of first team football came in a 45-minute cameo in a Champions League group game last season, was looking particularly lost.

And having another struggling teenager, 18-year-old Conor Bradley at right-back, cannot have helped Koumetio’s confidence or Liverpool’s solidity.

But, with Leicester having had an enforced 10-day break due to the COVID outbreak, Brendan Rodgers’ side was scarcely playing at the peak of its powers.

Unfamiliar wide forward pairing Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino had already threatened by the time the Reds pulled a goal back from their first meaningful attack after 18 minutes.

The danger appeared to have petered out as Roberto Firmino was unable to turn and shoot but, as Leicester failed to clear, the Brazilian was able to turn the ball back to the edge of the area and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The midfielder unleashed an impressive and unstoppable drive past the diving Kasper Schmeichel and into the bottom corner to breath hope into Liverpool’s cup ambitions.

As Leicester sought to restore their two-goal lead, the young Irish keeper looked sharp in denying a Maddison shot which deflected awkwardly off Joe Gomez.

But he was left flapping at thin air after 33 minutes when Maddison did snatch his team’s third with a magnificent right-foot finish.

Again, the goal came from an unforced Bradley error and a turnover in midfield and, after Maddison enjoyed a fortunate bounce as Oxlade-Chamberlain tried to tackle, he hit a sumptuous strike into the roof of the net from over 25 yards.

The night could have turned truly embarrassing for Liverpool four minutes later when Vardy raced clear yet again and rolled a shot past the diving Kelleher but against the foot of the post.

Klopp gave his own verdict on that first half by making three substitutions at the interval, with teenagers Bradley, Koumetio and Tyler Morton put out of their misery.

It brought an instant improvement but Leicester were still dangerous. Daka played Dewsbury-Hall clear after 51 minutes and the youngster did well to make room for himself before the diving Kelleher kept his curling shot out of the bottom corner.

Liverpool were looking ever more potent, however, with Caglar Soyuncu, moments before limping off with an injury, making an impressive tackle on Firmino as he looked about to score.

Jota had also added an attacking dimension and his header flashed across the Leicester goal before being cleared by Luke Thomas.

It was no surprise that Jota grabbed Liverpool’s second, therefore, after 68 minutes following fine interplay between Firmino and Minamino. The Japanese international’s angled pass was met by Jota who delivered an unstoppable strike from 12 yards.

And only a superb 81st minute save from Schmeichel kept out Jota’s header as Liverpool looked for an equaliser.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Kelleher 7; Bradley 4 (Jota 45, 9), Gomez 5, Koumetio 4 (Konate 45, 8), Tsimikas 5 (Beck 80); Henderson 6 (Keita 59, 7), Morton 5 (Milner 45, 7), Oxlade-Chamberlain 7; N Williams 6, Firmino 6, Minamino 7.

LEICESTER (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel 7; Pereira 6 (Albrighton 42, 6), Soyuncu 7 (Vestergaard 60, 6), Soumare 7, Thomas 6; Tielemans 6, Ndidi 6; Maddison 8, Dewsbury-Hall 7 (Bertrand 60, 5), Daka 7 (Iheanacho 55, 5); Vardy 9.

Referee: A Madley 7