Tim Clancy relishing the 'massive opportunity' of taking charge at St Patrick's Athletic

Tim Clancy is determined to build on the success he inherited at St Patrick’s Athletic while promising a continued infusion of youth into the first team.

The 37-year-old’s impressive introduction to management over a four-year spell at Drogheda United made him an attractive proposition for suitors and Dundalk would have pounced only for Stephen O’Donnell making the surprise decision to quit the Saints.

Ironically, Clancy has filled the vacancy created by O’Donnell’s switch, even though a dispute over his predecessor’s contract has led to a bizarre situation whereby St Pat’s have still to confirm his departure.

Nevertheless, Clancy has briskly got to work, bringing free agents Mark Doyle and Joe Redmond with him from Drogheda to Inchicore, augmenting the trio of captain Ian Bermingham, Chris Forrester and Jamie Lennon already tied down for next season by club owner Garrett Kelleher.

O’Donnell had already brokered a deal to recruit Bohemians defender Anto Breslin but confirmation of his arrival on a three-year deal was sealed under Clancy’s watch.

The Saints were closest challengers to champions Shamrock Rovers in the league last season but did claim silverware by beating Bohs in the FAI Cup final on a penalty shootout.

“This is a huge opportunity for myself,” said Clancy, who led Drogs to seventh in his first Premier Division season last term.

“Coming into St Pat’s after such a good season last year, it’s a chance to develop it by bringing it on a bit more.

“I had four years at Drogheda, taking the job at 33 without any real coaching experience before that.

“When a club the size of St Pat’s came along, it was a difficult decision to leave Drogheda but a massive opportunity.

“I’m still a young manager with a lot to learn, as we saw last season, but I’m hoping this is my career for the next 30 years.”

The former Millwall defender, like most managers, is still assembling his squad for the 2022 campaign. They kick off against a Shelbourne side under the management of new chief Damien Duff on February 18.

“It’s the worst time of year for every manager but enjoyable as well,” he said of his first couple of weeks in charge.

“There’s a lot of decisions to be made about players and you’ve got to be patient. I’m speaking to new targets too.

“Every fan appreciates players who give everything and I think that’s a bare minimum. That’s your starting point as a professional player and everything after that makes you successful.

“We’ll be driving from the first day, adding to last season’s success and adding on a bit more.”

He is delighted to have headhunted ex-Ireland U21 striker Jon Daly as his assistant, someone who is like-minded in their approach to blending youth with experience.

Darragh Burns, Ben McCormack and James Abankwah have been the standout graduates from the St Pat’s underage set-up but with others such as Kian Corbally, Adam Murphy and Sam Curtis are close to joining them.

“There’s a lot of good young players at the club,” added Clancy.

“Bringing young players into the team when they’re ready is something I personally as a manager want to do.

“I know my assistant Jon is big into it too. He managed Hearts U20s the U23s of Finnish club TPS Turku, as well as worked with their first-teams.”