Waterford confirm 'delighted' Ian Morris as new manager

Ian Morris has made a swift return to management, joining Waterford to lead their promotion charge back to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The 34-year-old was controversially dismissed by Shelbourne despite leading them to the First Division title and promotion, his job going to Damien Duff, but Waterford will task him with the same mission.

The Blues were relegated after losing a playoff against UCD at the end of another turbulent season in the south-east.

Richard Forrest, who purchased the Blues from Lee Power in May, sacked Marc Bircham just three days before the shootout at Richmond Park.

Ian said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I’ve done a lot of background work since I got the call. I spoke to the owner and the chairman, and we’ve had numerous calls and meetings over the last few days. We really got to the core of everything, there was no stone left unturned about the club and its running. Everything has been really positive from them so we’re starting off in the right way.

“I’m here to build and I’m here to bring success. I’m really driven and I’m going to give everything I can to the club.

“I’m working on tying down the players we want to keep, getting straight into recruitment, and speaking to players so it’s a case of who our targets are and who we can identify to get the best possible squad to get the club back up. That’s the aim, that’s the goal and that’s what I’m coming in for.” Morris is in no doubts about his decision to join the club.

“I’ve done my homework on the club and the facilities are one of the best in the country. I’ve spoken to a lot of players and ex-managers to see what they had to say about it; the fans, the stadium, the atmosphere that’s created when the club is doing well – I know once the city gets behind the team it can be an absolute fortress and that’s a massive draw for me.

“The ambition is there from the owner and at board level and they want to drive forward and get the club really flying in the right direction.”

Five members of last season’s squad, including ex-Ireland international Eddie Nolan, are under contract for the 2022 season which the Blues kick off on Friday February 18 away to Athlone Town.