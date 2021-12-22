Waterford confirm 'delighted' Ian Morris as new manager

The 34-year-old was controversially dismissed by Shelbourne despite leading them to the First Division title and promotion
Waterford confirm 'delighted' Ian Morris as new manager

Former Shelbourne manager Ian Morris is the new man in charge at Waterford. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 12:59
John Fallon

Ian Morris has made a swift return to management, joining Waterford to lead their promotion charge back to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The 34-year-old was controversially dismissed by Shelbourne despite leading them to the First Division title and promotion, his job going to Damien Duff, but Waterford will task him with the same mission.

The Blues were relegated after losing a playoff against UCD at the end of another turbulent season in the south-east.

Richard Forrest, who purchased the Blues from Lee Power in May, sacked Marc Bircham just three days before the shootout at Richmond Park.

Ian said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I’ve done a lot of background work since I got the call. I spoke to the owner and the chairman, and we’ve had numerous calls and meetings over the last few days. We really got to the core of everything, there was no stone left unturned about the club and its running. Everything has been really positive from them so we’re starting off in the right way.

“I’m here to build and I’m here to bring success. I’m really driven and I’m going to give everything I can to the club.

“I’m working on tying down the players we want to keep, getting straight into recruitment, and speaking to players so it’s a case of who our targets are and who we can identify to get the best possible squad to get the club back up. That’s the aim, that’s the goal and that’s what I’m coming in for.” Morris is in no doubts about his decision to join the club.

“I’ve done my homework on the club and the facilities are one of the best in the country. I’ve spoken to a lot of players and ex-managers to see what they had to say about it; the fans, the stadium, the atmosphere that’s created when the club is doing well – I know once the city gets behind the team it can be an absolute fortress and that’s a massive draw for me.

“The ambition is there from the owner and at board level and they want to drive forward and get the club really flying in the right direction.” 

Five members of last season’s squad, including ex-Ireland international Eddie Nolan, are under contract for the 2022 season which the Blues kick off on Friday February 18 away to Athlone Town.

More in this section

Arsenal v Sunderland - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Emirates Stadium Eddie Nketiah scores first Arsenal hat-trick but Charlie Patino snatches the plaudits
Shelbourne v Treaty United - SSE Airtricity League First Division Waterford set to appoint Ian Morris as manager
Antonio Conte File Photo Antonio Conte: UEFA’s decision to throw Tottenham out of Europe is disrespectful
ASA rulings

Arsenal 'cryptoassets' ads banned for taking advantage of customer inexperience

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up