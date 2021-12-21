Eddie Nketiah scores first Arsenal hat-trick but Charlie Patino snatches the plaudits

ARSENAL 5 SUNDERLAND 1

Contract rebel Eddie Nketiah scored a first senior hat-trick to guide Arsenal into the semi-final of the League Cup, but his match-winning display was almost outshone by latest Arsenal teenage sensation Charlie Patino.

The midfielder, who only turned 18 in October, is tipped to be the next Jack Wilshere from Arsenal's famed Hale End academy and came off the bench to score his side's fifth with one of his first touches in senior football.

'Oh, Charlie Patino' sang the Arsenal crowd as Nketiah went to grab the match ball.

Arsenal are now just a round away from giving manager Mikel Arteta, already an FA Cup winner, a second crack at silverware a day after the second anniversary of his appointment as manager.

Patino has it all ahead of him and the club are desperate not to over-expose him too soon in his career.

Nketiah, meanwhile, is out of contract at the end of the season and has refused a new deal as he craves regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old is a fine finisher. He has not quite cut it at the level Arsenal want for the Premier League but he is England's record scorer at under-21 level and his three goals on Tuesday night made it 10 from his nine League Cup appearances.

With former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again absent from proceedings amid a disciplinary dispute and fellow striker Alex Lacazette also seeking to leave at the end of the season, performances like this might make Arteta question his opinion of the Arsenal youth product, who started his career at Chelsea.

Admittedly, in the grand scheme of things, it was against League One opposition, 43 positions below Arteta's men. The Spanish coach fielded an almost completely new side from the one that won at Leeds at the weekend against a Sunderland side that had flashes of the strength that has made them among the favourites to be in the Championship next season.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson, a former Arsenal youth player, signed by Bruce Rioch, has his eyes on ending the North-East club's four-year absence from the Premier League and they have the air of a top flight side about them.

They largely struggled to cope with Arsenal's passing and control, however. That was evident very early on when a swift interchange down the left, involving Mo Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, and Nuno Tavares ended in a well-struck low cross being turned onto his own crossbar by Elliot Embleton.

Stand-in Arsenal captain Rob Holding then found space to use his impressive new hairdo to force a save from Lee Burge which created an easy tap in for Nketiah on the rebound.

We were still inside the opening 20 minutes and Sunderland looked a beaten set of players already, if only because Arsenal were so comfortable in possession.

Flo Balogun is supposed to be the heir to all Arsenal goalscoring records, but the young Englishman failed to take advantage of a good chance to double his side's lead seven minutes later and stayed in Nketiah's shadow until he was withdrawn after only 56 minutes.

Arsenal record signing Nicolas Pepe scored his 26th goal, in his 100th appearance for the club, with a firm left-footed shot to end a great passing exchange with Cedric Soares to get the second in the 27th minute.

'Who are ya?' shouted the Arsenal fans at the 5,000-strong Sunderland contingent, who had packed the away end despite the long journey south and evening kick-off so soon before Christmas.

They did not impress when they booed Arsenal players for taking the knee pre-kick-off, while their players stood up, but they were back in a positive voice when Sunderland scored one of the goals of the night, just past the half-hour mark through Nathan Broadhead.

Arsenal had taken their feet off the gas and it took a full-stretch low save from Bernd Leno to prevent the ever-busy Pritchard from equalising for Sunderland 10 minutes before half-time.

What had been a cocksure home support now sounded a touch embarrassed and irritated.

That was until Nketiah found his stride again after the break and restored the two-goal cushion with an exquisite striker's finish with a near-post volley from a Tavares cross.

His third was the best and Pepe set it up. The Ivorian nutmegged his marker and squared to Nketiah, who scored with a perfectly timed back flick.

Nketiah is a popular player with the Arsenal fans, who relished seeing him celebrate, but they seemed to take it up a level when wonderkid Patino struck in time added on at the end.

Arsenal: Leno 6, Cedric 6, White 6 (Gabriel 73), Holding 6, Tavares 5, Elneny 6, Odegaard 7 (Martinelli 73), Pepe 7, Smith Rowe 6 (Patino 80), Nketiah 8, Balogun 5 (Xhaka 56).

Sunderland: Burge 6, Winchester 6, Wright 6, Flanagan 6, Doyle 6, Gooch 5 (Evans 78), Embleton 6 (O'Brien 78), Neil 6, Pritchard 7, Broadhead 6 (Hume 45), Stewart 6 (Kimpioka 90).

Ref: Robert Jones 7.