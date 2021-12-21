Champions Shelbourne welcome Bohemians to Tolka Park for season opener

Cork City will welcome Galway United to Turner’s Cross on March 5 in the opening series of the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League season.

The FAI on Tuesday released their fixture list for a campaign that includes 10 teams, following the successful application of newcomers Sligo Rovers to the league. Teams will face each other three times, with the FAI’s Women’s Cup final on November 6 concluding the season.