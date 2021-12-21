Champions Shelbourne welcome Bohemians to Tolka Park for season opener

Cork City will welcome Galway United to Turner’s Cross on March 5 in the opening series of the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League season.
The FAI on Tuesday released their fixture list for a campaign that includes 10 teams, following the successful application of newcomers Sligo Rovers to the league. Teams will face each other three times, with the FAI’s Women’s Cup final on November 6 concluding the season.
Noel King’s Shelbourne – who dramatically edged three-in-a-row chasing Peamount United to the title on the final day – will welcome Bohemians to Tolka Park.
The two clubs are due to groundshare, initially at Tolka and then Dalymount Park, but concerns have been raised about equal access to the rebuilt venue for the women’s team.
Also on the opening weekend, Peamount United will give Sligo an introduction to the big time, while DLR Waves meet Treaty United and Athlone Town take on FAI Cup holders Wexford Youths. Limerick side Treaty today confirmed they will continue to stage their home games at the Markets Field stadium in the city.
Similar to the men’s Premier and First Division schedules announced on Monday, all Women’s National League games will be available on LOITV next season. Last year saw games televised live for the first time on TG4 and the FAI confirmed details of the upcoming season’s matches will be announced in the new year.
League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon said: "We are working on a number of new initiatives ahead of the season kicking off next March as we aim to continue working closely with players, coaches, administrators, volunteers and key stakeholders to keep raising the standards on and off the pitch."