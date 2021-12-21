Champions Shelbourne welcome Bohemians to Tolka Park for season opener

Ten teams will contest the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League season.
Champions Shelbourne welcome Bohemians to Tolka Park for season opener

Shelbourne players, from left, Shauna Fox, Ciara Grant and Soairse Noonan celebrate the League title win last season. 

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 14:06
John Fallon

Cork City will welcome Galway United to Turner’s Cross on March 5 in the opening series of the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League season.

The FAI on Tuesday released their fixture list for a campaign that includes 10 teams, following the successful application of newcomers Sligo Rovers to the league. Teams will face each other three times, with the FAI’s Women’s Cup final on November 6 concluding the season.

Noel King’s Shelbourne – who dramatically edged three-in-a-row chasing Peamount United to the title on the final day – will welcome Bohemians to Tolka Park.

The two clubs are due to groundshare, initially at Tolka and then Dalymount Park, but concerns have been raised about equal access to the rebuilt venue for the women’s team.

Also on the opening weekend, Peamount United will give Sligo an introduction to the big time, while DLR Waves meet Treaty United and Athlone Town take on FAI Cup holders Wexford Youths. Limerick side Treaty today confirmed they will continue to stage their home games at the Markets Field stadium in the city.

Similar to the men’s Premier and First Division schedules announced on Monday, all Women’s National League games will be available on LOITV next season. Last year saw games televised live for the first time on TG4 and the FAI confirmed details of the upcoming season’s matches will be announced in the new year.

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon said: "We are working on a number of new initiatives ahead of the season kicking off next March as we aim to continue working closely with players, coaches, administrators, volunteers and key stakeholders to keep raising the standards on and off the pitch."

More in this section

Saliva test to diagnose concussion set to be trialled in Premier League Premier League clubs opt to continue season despite 90 Covid cases in past week
England v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly FAI seeking May friendly opposition for Ireland
Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures revealed for 2022
<p>FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes there is already majority support for biennial World Cups (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Gianni Infantino thinks there is already majority support for biennial World Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up