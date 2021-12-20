Cork City open 2022 campaign away to Bray

Cork City face a trip to the new version of Bray Wanderers on the opening night of the 2022 SSE Airtricity First Division on Friday, February 18.

The FAI today announced the fixture schedule, which entails the nine teams facing each other four times over the 32-game calendar that will conclude on Friday, October 21.

Due to Cabinteely being subsumed into Bray as part of an off-season takeover, the tier is one team light for the new campaign.

The FAI board opted against inviting new applications, thereby leaving the division with an odd-numbered format and one team idle every week.

That club, for the opening weekend, will be John Caulfield’s Galway United, who missed out on promotion by losing the playoff semi-final to Bray Wanderers.

The same playoff system will apply for the new season. Only the league winners are guaranteed promotion, with sides finishing in second, third, fourth and fifth spots contesting a promotion/relegation play-off series alongside the team that finishes ninth in the Premier.

The First Division teams finishing second and fifth and the teams in third and fourth place will play each other in a two-legged play-off with the winners then contesting a one-legged final.

The winner of this tie will then play the team that finishes ninth in the Premier Division to secure the final top-flight spot for the 2023 season.

The opening round of fixtures will also see Longford Town welcome Cobh Ramblers to Bishopsgate. Waterford, relegated alongside Longford from the Premier Division, make the trip to Athlone Town.

Wexford FC will welcome Treaty United to Ferrycarrig Park in the fourth and final game of the initial series.

All SSE Airtricity First Division games will be available on LOITV next season with details of the service to be announced early in the new year. All fixtures are subject to clubs meeting the licensing criteria to participate in the League of Ireland.