'You can't be brilliant all the time' - Guardiola unimpressed with City stroll

Premier League: Newcastle 0 Man City 4

THE Gallowgate End taunted their Manchester City counterparts about usurping them as the world's richest football club, but they at least had the decency to have their tongue firmly in cheek while doing so.

Nouveau-riche Newcastle may now, thanks to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, possess the kind of financial clout to persuade even the Premier League Champions and their untold billions to cast an envious glance or two towards the North-East.

At present, however, where it matters most out on the pitch the gulf between the sides remains abundantly clear, as the visitors strolled with ridiculous ease to an eighth consecutive league win to ensure number one spot at Christmas. Nine of the previous 12 clubs to occupy such a lofty position at this juncture of the campaign have gone on to win the title.

City have scored 11 goals in the last two games and now boast a record 34 Premier League wins in a calendar year. Even so, Pep Guardiola wasn't overly impressed with much of what he witnessed.

The advantage over Chelsea in third was extended to six points, but the Spaniard said: "The way we played in the first half was one of the poorest of the season - but this can happen over a long campaign. You can't be brilliant all the time.

"We know we can do better than that because we didn't do the simple things well."

If this was an off day for City, it was probably for the best given the ease with which they saw off largely inept opponents.

The outcome was in little doubt after some woeful miscommunication between Martin Dubravka and defender Ciaran Clark allowed Ruben Dias to head his side into a fifth-minute lead from Joao Cancelo's volleyed cross following a corner needlessly conceded by the Newcastle keeper. Having gone 10 months without a goal, Dias now has two in a little over a fortnight.

Midway through the first half Cancelo was invited to stride forward at will to double the advantage with a fine 20-yard finish into the top corner to mark his 100th appearance for the club. Isaac Hayden and Joe Willock should reflect on their inept efforts to halt the Portugal international with utter embarrassment.

Dubravka partially atoned for his first-half blunders with a stunning save from a point-blank Gabriel Jesus header. But he could do little as Riyad Mahrez volleyed a close-range third from Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross just after the hour, the City top scorer's 50th goal for the club confirmed by VAR after initially being ruled offside.

"Individual errors cost us, especially the first goal," admitted Eddie Howe, whose side remain three points adrift of safety following a 10th consecutive defeat to a top-half team this season. The Newcastle head coach added: "City are the one team in the world you don't want to have to chase the game against, and these mistakes are something we need to look at very quickly."

What Howe would give for his side to be as bad as Guardiola felt his were. It took 82 minutes for the hosts to muster an effort on target, Ederson almost glad of the employment as he tipped Callum Wilson's header to safety. The City keeper had been fortunate not to concede a first-half penalty after both referee Martin Atkinson and VAR inexplicably ruled Ryan Fraser had not been crudely upended in the area.

"I'm not the type of manager who looks for excuses or to blame officials," reflected Howe. "But it's a big moment in the game that's gone against us and I'm left shaking my head, The keeper's wiped Ryan out and how it's not a penalty is beyond me."

They were baffling non-decisions although a goal at that stage for the hosts would only have delayed the inevitability of an outcome rounded off by Raheem Sterling's close-range tap-in from a low Jesus centre with five minutes remaining at a rapidly emptying St James' Park.

Those who remained to the bitter end can't fail to have heard City supporters responding to their earlier gloats, as the away end made the most of a visit to a part of the country their team is increasingly unlikely to have to make in the league next season. High in the Leazes End, they sang long and they sang loud to the new kids on the billionaires' block: "All that money, and you're going down."

NEWCASTLE (4-5-1): Dubravka 4; Murphy, Clark 3, Lascelles 4, Ritchie 6; Almiron 3 (Hendrick 80, 4), Willock 3 (Saint-Maximin 46, 5), Hayden 4 (S Longstaff 61, 4), Joelinton 6, Fraser 6; Wilson 5.

Subs (not used): Schar, Krafth, Darlow, Anderson, Gayle, White.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Cancelo 9, Dias 7 (Stones 70, 6), Laporte 8, Zinchenko 8; De Bruyne 7, Rodri 6 (Fernandinho 68, 6), Silva 8; Jesus 6, Sterling 7, Mahrez 8 (Palmer 77, 6).

Subs (not used): Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Steffen, Foden, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: Martin Atkinson 5