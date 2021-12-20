Is it time for #ArtetaIn to start trending? 

TODAY marks the second anniversary of Mikel Arteta's appointment at Arsenal. Saturday marked his 107th game in charge of the club and his 107th game as a manager in total. He is new to the game and the least decorated of his managerial fraternity. He is also a trophy-winner and has the club challenging for a top four finish for the first time since Arsene Wenger last qualified for the Champions League in 2016.

Arteta was not the greatest midfielder of his generation but he was reliable, relentlessly diligent and an FA Cup winning captain for Arsenal. When he retired as a player in 2014 Pep Guardiola, unrivaled as a coach in world football at the time, and an old colleague from their Barcelona days, was quick to make him a senior figure in his Manchester City set-up and award him his first coaching role.

Three years helping Pep make City the force they are today, combined with his reputation as a no-nonsense leader of the dressing room as a player, meant he had long been considered a manager-in-the making at Arsenal. He was recruited to replace the flailing and failing Unai Emery on December 20, 2019.

The impact was also instant as Arsenal won a record 14th FA Cup at the end of the season, beating City and then Chelsea to lift the silverware at a Wembley stadium bereft of spectators in a lockdown existence the likes of which no manager had had to cope with before. The league form was patchy, but he still probably overachieved, winning too much too soon, as Arsenal fans and critics alike started pushing him for a title challenge and a return to the Wenger glory years in his first full season.

By the end of it, many were pushing for him to be sacked as they finished eighth and out of European qualification for the first time in a quarter of a century.

Arteta and Arsenal are back on track this season, perhaps aided by the freedom of not playing European ties in midweek, finally playing with players and tactics in the Spaniard's footballing image. It really does seem to be working and the buzz around the stadium at home games has not been experienced for many years. The mood at the training ground, enhanced by a once-in-a-lifetime generation of sensationally gifted and dedicated players such as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli, is fresh and exciting too. The feelgood factor is arguably as important as results right now as it is the foundation of anything good that might follow.

The stats show Arteta had a better record than Wenger in his first 100 games in charge and only City have a better home record this year, but trophies are the only things that really matter to him and the club. Saturday's emphatic win at Leeds United showed they can do it on the road too and they will spend Christmas and beyond in the top four. Progress, of sorts, at last.

Yet there are still some people, Arsenal fans and outsiders, arguing he is learning too slow and must be replaced as soon as possible if the Gunners are going to break back into the elite of European football. Some of the kinder comments online call him Tapas Pulis, Pep's Cone Man, a Clown, a Fraud. He is single-minded almost to a fault and is criticised for his man-management amid departures of once key players such as Mesut Ozil and now the current dispute with sacked captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

One could argue his ability to spot and remove the rotten apples should be seen as a tick to his credit, however. And, thankfully for Arteta's sake, the doom-mongers largely seem to be the confined to keyboard warriors as #ArtetaOUT trends at some time or another most days on Twitter and beyond.

Arteta has a Twitter account, of course he does, with 1.5million followers. It is a great way to communicate instantly with fans, friends and foes around the world in an instant. His last tweet reads: 'When you face the challenge with belief and courage, anything is possible. COYG Proud of everyone!'

That was August 30, 2020, the date Arsenal beat Liverpool to follow their FA Cup success by winning the Community Shield. Not the biggest of trophies, apart from its physical size, but a sign Arsenal were still moving in the right direction. The accompanying pictures are of Arteta proudly holding the eight-sided trophy, returning it to the Arsenal trophy cabinet for the 16th time – only Man United have won it more - and of him in the Wembley dressing room at the heart of a group of 34 members of his players and staff. They are photos of sheer happiness and celebration. He has not tweeted since. The footballing criticism he can take, but the personal abuse directed at him and his family is another matter.

He is aware, though, there are still a lot of people to win over and that he has a lot to learn too. He laughed at the suggestion he might mark his anniversary today with some form of celebration and pointed out he has enough material “to fill a few books” when asked to reflect on his short but eventful managerial career to date.

So many of his matches have been played behind closed doors amid the Covid pandemic, but it has been noticeable this season how the atmosphere at home games has been markedly improved. It was not helped when they lost the first three matches, conceding nine goals and scoring none, but the emphatic win at Elland Road and subsequent run up the table has shown what Arteta is trying to do now that he has his own players, largely Covid-free, and a style of play becoming increasingly identifiable. They even chant his name now and then too.

More of the same and he can expect a call from the board this summer to discuss his future. That, it would seem, will be to offer him a contract extension beyond the current deal which expires at the end of next season.

#ArtetIN anyone?