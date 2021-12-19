In-tune City stroll to Christmas number one 

PREMIER LEAGUE: Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4

JOAO Cancelo marked his 100th Manchester City appearance with a goal and an assist as the Premier League leaders readily accepted the pre-Christmas gifts on offer from Newcastle to stretch their advantage at the summit.

An eighth consecutive league victory arrived at a canter as two goals in each half underlined the gulf on the pitch between the richest two clubs in the world.

The outcome was in little doubt after some woeful miscommunication between Martin Dubravka and defender Ciaran Clark allowed Ruben Dias to head City into a fifth-minute lead from Cancelo's volleyed cross following a corner needlessly conceded by the Newcastle keeper.

Midway through the first-half Cancelo was given oceans of space to stride forward at will to double the advantage with a fine 20-yard finish into the top corner. Isaac Hayden and Joe WIllock should reflect on their inept efforts to halt the Portugal international with utter embarrassment.

Newcastle were inexplicably denied a penalty - both by referee Martin Atkinson and VAR - after City keeper Ederson upended Scotland winger Ryan Fraser in the area before the break. A goal for the hosts at that stage would only have delayed the inevitable.

Dubravka partially atoned for his first-half blunders with stunning save from a point-blank Gabriel Jesus header. But he could do little as Riyad Mahrez volleyed a close-range third from Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross just after the hour, the City top scorer's 50th goal for the club confirmed by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside.

Their 11th goal in the last two games arrived with five minutes left as Jesus, fed by Cancelo, centred low across the six-yard box for Raheem Sterling to tap home a routine fourth to put the seal on a result which increased their advantage over Liverpool to four points to ensure they go into Christmas in pole position.

Newcastle went close to a late consolation when Ederson saved well from a Callum Wilson header, but they head towards the festive season in a perilous position. A third consecutive defeat and 10th in succession this season against top half opponents leaves them second-bottom and three points adrift of safety after just one win in their opening 18 games.

NEWCASTLE (4-5-1): Dubravka 4; Murphy, Clark 3, Lascelles 4, Ritchie 6; Almiron 3 (Hendrick 80, 4), Willock 3 (Saint-Maximin 46, 5), Hayden 4 (S Longstaff 61, 4), Joelinton 6, Fraser 6; Wilson 5.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Cancelo 9, Dias 7 (Stones 70, 6), Laporte 8, Zinchenko 8; De Bruyne 7, Rodri 6 (Fernandinho 68, 6), Silva 8; Jesus 6, Sterling 7, Mahrez 8 (Palmer 77, 6).

Referee: Martin Atkinson 5