Martinelli double fires Arsenal past hapless Leeds Utd

Premier League: Leeds Utd 1 Arsenal 4

GABRIEL Martinelli’s two first-half goals continued Arsenal’s strong end to the year and turned up the growing pressure on Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The Brazilian ensured that the continued absence of club skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, suspended for disciplinary reasons recently, did not adversely affect Mikel Arteta’s bid for a top-four finish.

Bukayo Saka struck just before half-time, making it 3-0 for the Gunners, wrapping up three important points and sparking an angry reaction from home fans.

He drove into the area, with three defenders unable to dispossess him and, after Leeds failed to clear, Alexandre Lacazette took the ball off Mateusz Klich, allowing Saka to score from a deflected shot.

That was the cue for Arsenal players to celebrate, provocatively, in the corner near Leeds supporters - as they had done for their previous two goals - sparking an angry reaction.

Sections of Leeds fans also chanted “You let your country down” at Saka, who missed a penalty in England summer Euro Final defeat.

But with Leeds badly hit by injuries, and fielding a bench whose average age was under 19, it was no surprise that Arsenal made a strong start, hoping to sweep aside their weakened hosts.

And they should have done so well before Martinelli handed them the lead, the first of his two goals inside a dozen minutes.

PUNCH: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) celebrates with Kieran Tierney after scoring the third goal of the game.

Alexandre Lacazette laid the ball off for Granit Xhaka who tumbled under the slightest of contact from Mateusz Klich in the 16th minute.

But as Adam Forshaw dithered on the ball, Lacazette stole it and laid on a perfect opportunity for Martinelli who finished brilliantly from 12 yards.

Saka had missed what looked a virtually open goal after three minutes, following Illan Meslier’s time save to deny Lacazette, and the Leeds keeper did well to prevent Thomas Partey opening the scoring seconds later.

And after conceding, Meslier dived smartly to keep out Kieran Tierney’s well-worked effort and caught another Partey attempt.

There was a glimmer of hope for Leeds, who had escaped the COVID outbreak but had nine first-team squad out with injury or suspension, when Raphina counter-attacked in the first half but eventually shot wide.

But Martinelii’s second on 28 minutes left them facing an even greater mountain after Stuart Dallas lost the ball to Xhaka just over the halfway line. The Arsenal midfielder played a perfectly-weighted through ball for Martinelli who held off the trailing debutant Cody Drameh and beat Meslier from eight yards.

Before the third, Meslier saved well again from Lacazette’s close-range shot and Arsenal pressure promised more goals within seconds of the second half kicking off.

There was also controversy, with Xhaka escaping a potential red for what appeared a stamp on Raphina’s ankle while, seconds later, young Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt was booked for a similar foul on Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Saka came closest yet to the game’s fourth goal, when he rolled a shot inches wide after 67 minutes but Leeds’ marginally improved second half performance brought them a consolation seven minutes later.

Ben White made a clumsy, and unnecessary, trip on Gelhardt and Raphina converted the penalty with a flourish.

Any hopes of an unlikely comeback ended seven minutes from time when Martin Odegaard led a counter-attack upfield and played through a brilliant lofted assist for Emile Smith Rowe to convert on the half-volley.

LEEDS (4-2-3-1): Meslier 8; Drameh 5, Ayling 5, Koch 4, Dallas 5; Klich 5 (Greenwood 78), Forshaw 5; Raphina 6, Roberts 4, Harrison 4 (Summerville 30, 5; McCarron 82); Gelhardt 7.

Subs (not used): Klaesson, Bate, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray.

ARSENAL (4-4-1-1): Ramsdale 6; Tomiyasu 7 (Soares 64, 6), White 6, Gabriel 6, Tierney 7; Saka 7 (Smith Rowe 78, 6), Partey 8, Xhaka 6, Martinelli 9; Odegaard 7 (Tavares 86); Lacazette 8.

Subs (not used): Leno, Holding, Pepe, Chambers, Elneny, Nketiah.

Referee: A Marriner 5