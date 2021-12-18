Villa-Burnley off due to Covid as clubs fear Premier League integrity on a 'knife-edge'

ASTON Villa’s Premier League match against Burnley at Villa Park has been postponed just hours before kick-off, following a Covid-19 outbreak in the hosts’ camp.

It had been the only remaining 3pm kick-off in the top flight but results received on Saturday morning left Villa’s squad too depleted for the game to go ahead.

It is the sixth Premier League match called off this weekend and leaves Leeds v Arsenal as Saturday’s only game in the division. Six of this weekend's 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight's integrity is "on a knife edge".

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle "concerns and unanswered questions", in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.

Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league "disjointed" and fears if more games are called off in the coming days, there could be questions around the competition's integrity.

"The league really loses something if it becomes disjointed in terms of games played," Howe said. "When you start losing players to Covid then the worry is the competition becomes slightly unfair and I don't think anyone wants to see that.

"A decision needs to be made to ensure integrity is maintained in the competition. I think it is on a knife edge."

Howe's side are due to face reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday.

City boss Pep Guardiola has been cleared to travel with his team after testing negative for Covid. He had to cancel his pre-match press conference earlier on Friday after returning an inconclusive result which necessitated a follow-up PCR test.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not against calling a brief halt to the Premier League amid mounting Covid cases but said: "I just don't see 100 per cent the benefit of it. Stopping the league means we stop now for one to two weeks, it means (missing) five to six games. So when do you want to play them?"

The rules governing Covid-19 postponements were voted on by the clubs and are set out in Appendix 17 of the Premier League's 2021-22 handbook.

Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis, but clubs are guided that if 14 or more players are available then permission will not be granted to postpone.

Clubs will be expected to utilise under-21 players with suitable experience in the Premier League, the EFL or overseas.

However the board do also consider medical advice from clubs on whether it is deemed to be an uncontrollable outbreak, in which case it is seen as unsafe to bring players together.

In Rugby, European club rugby chiefs have been left scrambling to save this season’s competitions after seven fixtures were postponed due to the French government’s decision to effectively close its borders with the UK. Five matches in the Champions Cup and another two in the Challenge Cup were on Friday called off, plunging the tournaments into chaos.

The postponements came on the same day Premiership Rugby announced 54 positive Covid-19 cases across nine clubs – the highest total since records began – raising the prospect of further disruption to the festive fixture list.

The seven European matches were cancelled due to French government policy rather than outbreaks but in total 10 of the 18 matches have been called off this week. After crisis talks on Friday the organisers of the two European competitions, EPCR, announced that “there were insufficient assurances that these matches would not be at risk”. The French clubs were concerned that any positive cases recorded in the UK would require 10 days of isolation while the British clubs could not fulfil the strict new criteria for entering France and needed elite sport exemption.

As a result, in the second round of the Champions Cup, Bath v La Rochelle, Sale Sharks v Clermont Auvergne, Scarlets v Bordeaux, Toulouse v Wasps and Stade Francais v Bristol Bears were all postponed. Munster's game against Castres at Thomond Park goes ahead however.

Organisers have insisted that the intention is to fulfil the fixtures at a later date but that creates a monumental headache over scheduling with no obvious space in the calendar and leaves them open to accusations of double standards, having awarded Montpellier five points and a 28-0 scoreline against Leinster, despite Leo Cullen having 23 covid-free players to travel.

The straightforward solution is to make the two-legged round of last 16 into 80-minute ties to free up a weekend but that is based on the assumption rounds three and four of the pool stage go ahead, which looks far from certain. Further disruption in January would throw both competitions into jeopardy while if matches are not rescheduled the clubs will be left counting the cost.

Across the Atlantic, the NFL has moved three American Football games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 10pm Irish time Monday. Washington and Philadelphia will play at 12am Wednesday as will the Seahawks and Rams.

Additional reporting: Guardian