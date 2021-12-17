Stephen Kenny: Short-term contract makes no sense

Stephen Kenny has rubbished the notion of his contract extension being short term, labelling such a prospective proposal by the FAI as “unprecedented”.

The Ireland manager’s deal lapses in July, an unorthodox juncture given it arrives four games in to a six-match Uefa Nations League campaign against Ukraine, Scotland, and Armenia.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill got the green light by his board on November 29 to open negotiations about renewed terms and conditions, and they’re understood to be far tighter than what Kenny and his agent Eamon McLoughlin brokered with John Delaney on the initial deal three years ago.

Kenny revealed he had already met with Hill in England for an “introductory chat” when he attended the League One fixture between Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday on December 7.

Hill has since informed the FAI’s national assembly that talks are designed towards “hopefully” keeping Kenny at the helm for the next European Championship qualifiers kicking off in March 2023.

Kenny said he was “pretty certain” about his continuity in the post for the tilt at reaching the showpiece in Germany in 2024.

It’s believed some directors on the FAI’s 12-person board are unconvinced the manager deserves to be rewarded for his 20% win rate in 20 games with a contract of that length, especially given their financial ills were exacerbated by forking out seven-figure severance settlements to previous chiefs.

That’s why the concept of tabling Kenny with the full Nations League campaign was deemed a discussion option. When the FAI granted the manager his first deal, it was intended to cover the 2020 Nations League and World Cup qualifiers in 2021.

Only for next year’s World Cup finals being delayed until winter to facilitate Qatar’s weather climate, this third edition of the Nations League would be contested in the traditional September to November window — after Kenny’s contract expires.

Instead, the August completion date straddles the fixture schedule and the board that succeeded the Delaney regime might have been tempted to rectify the anomaly.

“That would only be a two-month contract from July to September,” Kenny countered when the possibility was floated. “That would not make sense.”

Asked would he accept the realignment deal, he said: “I’ve never heard of such a contract before. It would be quite unprecedented.

“Listen, we’ve just sorted talking and everything will be ironed out in due course.”

Under the succession handover with manager Mick McCarthy, the annual salary of the then U21 Ireland manager rose from €205,000 to €540,000.

The scale of the FAI’s debt crisis was only exposed by a series of audits since that unveiling, with their current liabilities sitting at €62m.

To compound the financial troubles, the senior team were eliminated from Euro 2020 qualifying at the semi-final playoff stage by Slovakia, didn’t earn a playoff for next year’s World Cup, and have failed to attract a flagship sponsor throughout.

That commercial landscape has set the scene for the contract talks.

Hill admitted last week that managing the FAI’s cost-base is essential and the outlay on Kenny’s backroom staff, which has lurched towards 20 personnel, is under the spotlight.

His wage level — modest compared to his overpaid successors but competitive by international standards — is also up for a review, while a maximum golden handshake, in the case that results slip again, represents the new reality.

“I don’t know why that would be reported; I’ve no idea why it would be reported,” declared Kenny when asked if this clause could feature in his fresh deal. “It’s not something that I would be concerned about. Talks have just started really and they’re ongoing.

“We’ve had an initial chat in the last week or so and I’m sure that we’ll work it all out in time. I don’t see it as any major issue. It’s a process really and I’m just involved in the start of that.”

That process will run into the new year but Kenny has indicated his double-jobbing assistants, Chelsea’s set-piece specialist Anthony Barry and Crystal Palace goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely, are going nowhere. That’s a relief, given both Damien Duff and Alan Kelly walked out on him just under a year ago.

“We’d like to keep it intact and that would be the idea,” Kenny said of the duo. “They’re not thinking real long-term about it but they both want to stay on board.”

Neither does the manager anticipate out-of-favour trio Darren Randolph, Ciaran Clark, and James McCarthy to quit ahead of the Nations League campaign kicking off at home to Ukraine on June 4.

The FAI are due to confirm the identity of two nations as opposition for the March friendlies.

“We can’t have anyone pulling out in June,” Kenny said of the four-game blitz during an end-of-club season period renowned for withdrawals.

“We need everyone because this tournament is important to us. Everything is geared towards getting to the Euros.”