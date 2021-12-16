Ukraine and Scots pose tough test for Ireland in Nations League

Ireland have been grouped with Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia in today's Uefa Nations League draw held in Nyon.

The League B1’s six group games to be played in 2022, four to be contested from June 2-15 with the remainder played out from Sept 22-27.

French legend Robert Pires drew out the balls from the bowl in Ireland’s section, pitting them against two nations who will face each other in March’s World Cup playoffs before the third edition of the European competition commences.

Ukraine will fancy their chance of topping the group, as well as a Scotland side revived under Steve Clarke but so too will Ireland.

Manager Stephen Kenny had in October declared his objective of winning the group, thereby guaranteeing a playoff semi-final for Euro 2024 before the regulation campaign kicks off in March 2023.

Armenia were considered the best possible draw for Ireland from the Pot 4 options.

League B in full

Group B1:Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2 Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4 Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

UKRAINE

Fifa ranking: 25 Manager: Oleksandr Petrakov (appointed caretaker in August 2021, permanent November 2021).

Performance in 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Finished second behind France, winning just twice and drawing their six other qualifiers. Will meet Scotland in the playoff semi-final in March.

Star player: Andriy Yarmolenko: He might be out of favour at high-flying West Ham United but even at 32 the striker is still his country’s talisman. He’s just four goals off equalling Andriy Shevchenko’s record of 48 goals.

Ireland’s record against Ukraine: Zero. Ukraine are one of just four European nations – along with Slovenia and relative newcomers Kosovo and North Macedonia – to never meet Ireland at senior men’s level.

SCOTLAND

Fifa ranking: 38.

Manager: Steve Clarke (appointed May 2019).

Performance in 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Clinched a playoff with a six-point cushion on third-placed Israel in Group F. Wins away to Austria and at home to group winners Denmark contributed to their impressive haul of 23 points from 10 qualifiers.

Star player: John McGinn: The Aston Villa playmaker came of age after joining Aston Villa and translated that form onto the international stage by eclipsing Andy Robertson as their biggest influence.

Ireland’s record against Scotland: Played: 11. Won 4, drew 3, lost 4.

ARMENIA

Fifa ranking: 92.

Manager: Joaquín Camino (appointed March 2021).

Performance in 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Sealed fourth place in Group J, ahead of Iceland, with 12 points from their 10 games.

Star player: Sargis Adamyan: Born in Yerevan, the striker moved to Germany at the age of five and has played in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim since 2019.

Ireland’s record against Armenia: Played: 2. Won 2.