Leicester v Tottenham latest game to go as Covid grips Premier League

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers 

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 12:23

 Tonight's Premier League meeting of Leicester and Tottenham has been called off due to Covid 19 concerns. It is the third Tottenham game in a row to be postponed and will be the fourth Premier League in five games to go.

Both clubs are dealing with Covid outbreaks among their squads.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday that the Premier League had rejected a request for the game to be postponed.

Spurs had their Europa Conference League match against Rennes last week called off as well as the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend.

More to follow 

