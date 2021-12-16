Thomas Frank calls for Premier League weekend games to be postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Burnley’s match with Watford on Wednesday became the third Premier League fixture in a week to be called off.
Thomas Frank calls for Premier League weekend games to be postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Thomas Frank would like to see the weekend’s fixtures postponed (Ashley Western/PA)

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 08:38
 

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for the upcoming round of Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks.

Frank saw his side’s clash with Manchester United go under on Tuesday as the country deals with the Omicron variant, with Burnley’s match with Watford on Wednesday becoming the third Premier League fixture in a week to be called off.

Frank and the Bees have Covid issues of their own to deal with ahead of a Saturday trip to Southampton and the Dane would like to see a break in play to help manage the situation across the league.

“We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend,” he said on Thursday morning.

“Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

“To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain.”

