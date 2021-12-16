Uefa Nations League draw: Sweden the team Ireland will most want to avoid

Ten games, no wins, and just two goals — the Uefa Nations League, heralded as the antidote to mundane friendlies, has yet to befriend Ireland.

It can only get better and, for Stephen Kenny’s sake, the third edition of the competition has to, once Ireland discover their group opponents this evening.

Maybe it was the giddiness of winning his first game at home against Oman in October, but Kenny was bullish about the prospects of transforming Ireland’s torrid record in a competition that has promotion rather than direct tournament qualification at stake.

“Our ambition is to win the group and I think it’s realistic to do that,” vowed Kenny. “I reckon that if we apply ourselves and continue to improve and players get more exposure, we can strive to do that. We’ll be taking it extremely seriously by prioritising it. That would give us a Euro play-off regardless of how we do in the group.”

His latter assertion is accurate, but will be difficult to deliver on unless the draw in Nyon is kind to them.

Such is the emphasis Uefa have placed on promoting this new venture, even a second-place finish could clinch a play-off for the Euro 2024 in Germany.

For the last tournament, the delayed Euro 2020, four places were made available for nations who didn’t qualify directly through the regular campaign.

That Ireland, who had finished bottom of their initial group in 2018, were handed a backdoor route, by facing Slovakia in an ultimately unsuccessful semi-final, highlighted the opportunities available to be part of a 24-team showpiece.

Uefa won’t confirm until next year whether the same quartet of places is on offer through that Plan B, but regardless of the permutations, Kenny needs wins in the six group games to dispel the cloud of uncertainty that hangs over his job.

Although his deal until July encompasses the opening four games in June and the extension will cover the final two in September, contracts mean little if chief executive Jonathan Hill or his board feel he’s still learning on the job after what would be by then a 28-game tenure.

A maximum severance package is understood to form part of any new terms, protecting the indebted FAI from a seven-figure liability should their faith not be reciprocated by results.

Expectation levels will be framed by the draw, which was switched from an open event in Montreux, Switzerland, to a closed version, an hour’s journey along Lake Geneva to Nyon.

Ireland are bracketed in League B, reserved for nations ranked from 17 (Ukraine) to 32 (Armenia) in the European standings.

Ireland, positioned 28, are within the second pot of four, so cannot face Israel, Romania, or Serbia.

A lot has changed since pots 1, 2, and 4 were extrapolated at the end of the last Nations League edition 13 months ago, creating a disparity of quality among the options they could meet.

For instance, of the top-tier possibilities, Ukraine and Sweden are now within the top 25 in the world, whereas Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland languish in 61st and 62nd, respectively.

Undoubtedly Sweden is the team Ireland will most want to avoid. They have reached six Euro tournaments in a row, the last World Cup in 2018, as well as a play-off in March for the next one.

Ukraine would be the second least desirable, compounded by the travel element, but Kenny’s declaration could gain substance if both of those are dodged.

Iceland remain in freefall. From a high of 18th in the world three years ago, a fifth-place finish in the World Cup qualifiers represented a major meltdown. Their only wins came against minnows Liechtenstein but the bigger scandal was afoot off the pitch.

Historical sexual assault claims against players that hadn’t been investigated triggered a wipeout of the federation’s board and exclusion from squads of certain players. Last month’s 3-1 loss to North Macedonia marked their 12th defeat in their last 20 competitive matches.

Another beatable top seed is Bosnia-Herzegovina, a weaker outfit nowadays than the version Ireland swatted aside in the Euro 2016 playoff.

Ex-Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic is washed up at 29 playing in Turkey, while Edin Dzeko will be 36 when the Nations League kicks off in June.

The most recent tilt at World Cup qualification was their worst-ever, a measly return of seven points from 24 leaving them a distant fourth in Group D behind Finland.

There is arguably superior pedigree across the nations housed in Pot 2. Finland beat Ireland home and away in the last UEL, while Scotland are on a high after a barren stretch in the wilderness.

Like the Scots, Russia have a World Cup play-off to contest before their Nations League commitments and would present formidable opposition.

They jostled with Croatia for the top spot up until the final stages of the World Cup qualifiers, eventually missing out by a point in the last game when an own-goal settled a tie between the rivals.

The concluding option from that subset, Norway, possess what none of the others have — a world-class striker in Erling Haaland. His future is likely to dominate the build-up around the June matches.

There are a couple of landmines in Pot 4.

Slovenia would be on much the same level as Ireland, Montenegro are due a revival, but steering clear of Albania is the mission.

Ireland’s best-case draw:

Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Armenia.

Ireland’s worst-case draw:

Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Albania.