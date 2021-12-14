Auba and out? Aubameyang may have played last Arsenal game after losing captaincy

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could have played his last game for Arsenal after manager Mikel Arteta confirmed he had been stripped of the club captaincy following the “latest disciplinary breach”.

A downbeat-looking Arteta confirmed Aubameyang faced an indefinite period out of the club's first-team squad while a decision is made as to whether or not he has a future there.

Arteta, who is yet to appoint a replacement, said: ”I think it’s a real clear statement from the club. It’s a decision we have made following the last incident that we had with the players and this is where we stand.”

Arteta disciplined Aubameyang, who has a career littered with disciplinary issues concerning time-keeping, when he turned up late for a home game against Tottenham last season and his latest indiscretion concerns his return from an agreed trip to visit his mother in France.

When pressed as to whether or not the club would seek to terminate Aubameyang's deal due to a serious breach of contract, he responded: “What I can say again is that we have made this decision based on certain moments where he has not fulfilled his duties, and that’s it.

“That expectation and commitment that we need from every player, that’s at a different level. That’s why we were forced to make that decision.

“I have tried to explain the situation as clearly as I possibly can. But obviously, there are situations and private matters that I cannot discuss with you.

“I think you all should know the reasons why - and instead of having any excuses - tell the truth. I would add consequently to that, I think that this club and its people, and every supporter needs transparency - whether they agree or not - to be told what happened, and to be told the truth and why we have made that decision.”

Arteta was also asked if the Gabon striker could be sold next month in the January transfer window and he added: “I can say right now that we have not made this decision.

“Unfortunately it's a really tough one and obviously if I had to choose I would not like to be sitting here talking about it but we had to do it. But for now, he is not involved in the squad.”

Arteta will look to his “leadership group” to captain the side in the short-term and that means Alex Lacazette is likely to continue as stand-in skipper against West Ham on Monday night.

Former captain Granit Xhaka, who was also sacked as captain in disgrace by previous head coach Unai Emery, is also in line for a leading interim role.

It was only last summer when Aubameyang was paraded by the club after becoming the best-paid Arsenal player. That £350,000-a-week deal expires in 2023 when he will be 34. He said at the time he wanted to use the time to establish himself as a club legend, such as fellow strikers Ian Wright and Thierry Henry.

But any talk of a statue or goalscoring record have now been consigned to the bin with supporter patience also wearing thin for a player often boasting more about his new car, or tattoo, than his latest goals.

Arteta insisted he would have made the same decision had Aubameyang been leading the goalscoring charts this season. That said, it must have been made easier by his run of just four Premier League goals this season.