Barcelona face Napoli in Europa League

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs.
Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica.
It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times.
Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in the final group game in Naples.
The competition's most successful club Sevilla were paired with Dinamo Zagreb.
Sevilla, who have won the competition a record six times, will have added incentive to add to that tally with this season's final taking place at their Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.
Real Betis also see the final hosted in their home city and will play 2008 winners Zenit St Petersburg.
Atalanta v Olympiacos
Leipzig v Real Sociedad
Barcelona v Napoli
Zenit v Real Betis Borussia
Dortmund v Rangers
Sheriff Tiraspol v Braga
Porto v Lazio
Ties to take place on 17 and 24 February