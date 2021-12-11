No problems on the pitch for Arsenal, but Arteta reveals new Aubameyang disciplinary problem

Premier League: Arsenal 3 (Lacazette, Odegaard, Gabriel) Southampton 0

MIKEL ARTÉTA went to war with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the match and then took his frustration out on Southampton. The Arsenal manager, who denied he had fallen out with the Gabon striker in the lead up this fixture, revealed before kick-off he had dropped his star striker for disciplinary reasons.

Arteta pledged to expand on his decision later, but said earlier Aubameyang had been dropped due to a disciplinary breach.

He said: "I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he's not involved today.

"It's not an easy situation and not a situation we want to have our club captain in."

Fortunately, for Arteta, a struggling Southampton side was always likely to lose here, whoever he picked.

Replacement striker and skipper Alex Lacazette further justified the call when he shot Arsenal in front before man of the match Martin Odegaard effectively put Southampton out of their misery with a swift second.

It was all too much for 40-year-old stand-in Southampton keeper Willy Caballero, who struggled to cope in his first Premier League start since playing for Chelsea 15 months ago.

Arsenal legend keeper David Seaman was mocked by Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl for suggesting his old club should target the Argentine keeper.

But the Austrian coach was the only one looking foolish, anxiously pacing his technical area, in a soaking wet grey three-piece suit, as Arsenal took a decisive two goal lead with their first couple of attempts.

The opener, after 21 minutes, was the result of a brilliant break which started with keeper Aaron Ramsdale passing out from the back and Lacazette side footing into the roof of Caballero's net 16 swift passes later.

The second, just six minutes later, marked Norway international Odegaard's third goal in as many matches as he headed in from a Kieran Tierney headed cross. A collector's item.

Gabriel headed a deserved third Arsenal goal after 62 minutes before Caballero started to prove his worth with fine saves from the excellent Gabriel Martinelli and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Martinelli and Bukayo Saka then hit a post each as Arteta's side turned on the style.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 8, Tomiyasu 7, White 6, Gabriel 7 (Holding 69), Tierney 7, Saka 7, Partey 6, Xhaka 6 (Lokonga 81), Martinelli 8, Odegaard 8, Lacazette 6 (Pepe 83).

Subs: Okonkwo, Smith-Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Soares, Tavares, Nketiah.

SOUTHAMPTON: Caballero 6, Livramento 6, Stephens 5, Bednarek 5, Walker-Peters 5, Redmond 5, Diallo 6, Ward-Prowse 6, Tella 6, Broja 5 (Blanco 70), Armstrong 6 (Elyounoussi 43).

Subs: Lewis, Long, Perraud, Djenepo, Smallbone, Walcott, Valery.

Ref: Jarred Gillett 6