Controversial penalty sees City home as Sterling reaches century

RAHEEM Sterling’s 100th Premier League goal was enough to keep Manchester City on top of the table as they struggled to break down 10-man Wolves.

The visitors lost striker Raul Jimenez to a bizarre moment in first half injury-time when he collected two yellow cards within seconds of each other and was dismissed by referee Jonathan Moss.

And the official further angered Wolves after 66 minutes when he judged that Bernardo Silva’s cross has been handled by Joao Moutinho.

Replays suggested the ball had struck the midfielder’s arm-pit before hitting his raised arm and VAR failed to overturn the decision after a lengthy review.

Sterling showed great poise to roll the ball down the middle of the goal past the diving Jose Sa to join a list that includes Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Romelu Lukaku, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane as the only current players with a century of Premier League goals.

But the game’s key moment had come in the dying moments of first half injury-time when Jimenez earned two yellow cards within seconds of each other and reduced his team to ten men.

The forward was booked for a petty foul on Rodri, a decision that looked harsh but in no way excused his response as he stuck out a leg in an attempt to block the resulting free-kick.

Moss was left with little choice but to show the Mexican a second yellow, the cue for Jimenez too make a laboured and theatrical departure from the field that even involved City fans ironically cheering him as he repeatedly threw his headband to the floor.

Reduced to ten men, Wolves were always facing an uphill battle. Gabriel Jesus came close with a couple of half-chances before Ilkay Gundogan met Joao Cancelo’s excellent cross but saw his goalbound header cleared off the line brilliantly by Conor Coady.

After finally succumbing to the City pressure, Wolves might have conceded again soon after but Jack Grealish volleyed wide in wild fashion from an excellent Sterling cross while a Silva effort was well blocked by Sa’s outstretched leg.

Incredibly, however, Wolves might have snatched a point with Ederson having to tip over an excellent 91st minute header by Max Kilman from a Daniel Podence cross.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Cancelo 9, Dias 6, Laporte 7, Zinchenko 6; Gundogan 6 (Foden 55, 7), Rodri 6, B Silva 7; Sterling 8, Jesus 7, Grealish 5 (De Bruyne 73, 6). Substitutes (not used) Walker, Stones, Ake, Steffen, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer.

Wolves (3-5-2): Sa 7; Kilman 7, Coady 7, Saiss 8; Semedo 5, Dendoncker 5 (Podence 86), Neves 7 (Trincao 81), Moutinho 7, Ait-Nouri 5; Traore 6 (Hwang 66, 5), Jimenez 5. Substitutes (not used) Hoever, Marcal, Boly, F Silva, Ruddy, Cundle.

Referee: J Moss 5