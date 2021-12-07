Mohamed Salah shows his worth as Liverpool make it a perfect six in Champions League

AC Milan 1 Liverpool 2

Mo Salah maintained his assault on the Liverpool goalscoring record books as his team completed their Champions League group play by becoming the first English team to ever record a perfect six out of six winning mark.

And his performance, backed by a winning goal from another in-form striker Divock Origi, underlined why the on-going contract talks between the club and the Egyptian icon are so important for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his team’s short-term fate.

Salah is shaping up for a season for the ages and his 20th goal of the campaign, in the first week of December with Christmas still nearly three weeks on the horizon, summed up a striker operating at the peak of his skills.

Only Ian Rush, in 1986, and the late, great Roger Hunt, in 1961, reached the 20-goal plateau at an earlier point in the calendar - both, in November - a fact which put Salah’s current exploits into perspective.

It was also one of those finishes that, true to type, Salah made look far more simple than was actually the case, as the Egyptian equalised a shock opening goal from Milan’s former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain eluded Franck Kessie far too easily in the home area and, although his shot was well saved by Mike Maignan, Salah reacted with phenomenal reflexes, burying his 20th goal of the season into the roof of the Milan goal on the half-volley.

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan (right) punches clear from Liverpool's Divock Origi. Picture: Fabrizio Carabelli/PA Wire

It was Salah’s 21st Liverpool appearance of the season and he has now scored in all but six of those games, a ridiculous return given the standard of so many of the opponents against whom he has scored.

It was required, also, as Liverpool somehow conceded from Milan’s first attack of note on the entire night, from a corner won by veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 28 minutes.

Takumi Minamino failed to deal with a Junior Messias near-post delivery and Alisson parried the ball into the six-yard area.

The central defender reacted ahead of Sadio Mane to force in the loose ball from inside the six-yard area for a goal that had the Italians dreaming of advancing.

But by the time Liverpool claimed their second, early in the second half, those dreams looked ever more distant.

The second came from a poor mistake by Milan goalscorer Tomori, who was dispossessed by Mane who powered into the area and forced Maignan into a bizarre one-handed save.

The ball looped into the area and Origi had the composure and technique to head the rebound into the Milan goal from 12 yards.

Milan needed the victory and to hope results elsewhere went their way, which made their subdued start to the game all the more baffling and, indeed, even after taking the lead they were quickly on the back foot and allowed Liverpool a route back in.

Origi’s near-post shot was saved and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s effort was blocked by the Milan goalscorer.

It was a solid response from Klopp’s side and reward for the manager who, despite having already won the group, opted for a stronger line-up than might have been predicted.

Salah was certainly the pick of Klopp’s regular bunch and, incidentally, set two more Liverpool records in the process of grabbing his equaliser by becoming the first Red to score in five group games of the same European campaign and the first to score seven goals in the group stage of a European competition.

No wonder the on-going contract talks between Liverpool and Salah are so dominating talk around Anfield at present with the striker, quite simply, playing at a level above anyone else in the Premier League.

And Salah helped inspire his team to enjoy much the better of the first half, setting up Neco Williams for an early shot which drew a routine save out of Maignan.

Oxlade-Chamberlain saw an early shot blocked by Tomori and then, after the Milan defender had deflected a Williams cross behind, the Reds won a corner from which Oxlade-Chamberlain swung over a decent delivery and defender Ibrahima Konate headed well wide with the latest in a series of half chances.

It was all stunningly routine for Klopp, celebrating his 50th Champions League game as Liverpool boss, with his side dominating possession and threatening from set-pieces, at least until the opening goal came against the run of play.

Milan started the second half with slightly more urgency, and had a hopeful penalty appeal rejected after Kessie went down under a challenge from Kostas Tsimikas.

But Salah was alert, and forced Maignan into a save as he made room for a shot on the edge of the Milan penalty area, a warning which the Italians failed to heed as they conceded for a second time on 55 minutes.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan 5; Kalulu 5 (Florenzi 65, 5), Tomori 6, Romagnoli 7, Hernandez 5; Kessie 5, Tonali 5 (Bennacer 60, 5), Kessie 5; Messias 6, Diaz 5 (Saelemaekers 60, 5), Krunic 6 (Bakayoko 83); Ibrahimovic 5.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Williams 8 (Bradley 90), Phillips 6, Konate 6, Tsimikas 6; Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Morton 7, Minamino 5 (Woltman 90); Salah 9 (Keita 63, 6), Origi 7 (Fabinho 80), Mane 8 (Gomez 63, 6).

Referee: D Makkelie (Netherlands) 7