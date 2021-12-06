Premier League review: Man Utd transformation begins; David Moyes shows tactical chops

If Antonio Conte can make Spurs into a club capable of a top-four place it will be as remarkable as any of his achievements because, the truth is, they’re hardly a dynamic, exciting side, despite being fifth. They eased past Norwich City, though at times made hard work of doing so. Lucas Moura’s wonder goal gave them an early lead but they had to wait nearly another hour to score the second and secure the victory. Heung-Min Son added a third, but Harry Kane’s drought for his club goes on. They need a spark, they need creativity, they need someone to think creatively and inject real dynamism into the side. Maybe they can sign someone to do that in January. With both Manchester United and Arsenal just one or two points behind them and playing revitalised football, Conte has a big challenge on his hands to not end up 8th or 9th.
Leeds might have expected to beat Brentford, but the fact the 2-2 draw was achieved by a last-minute Patrick Bamford goal with the ball helped onto him by Luke Ayling, also returning to the side after injury, will bring just as much delight to West Yorkshire. They have badly missed Bamford for 11 long weeks now, both for his goals and his build-up play. Leeds have suffered some crucial injuries in this first third of the season and it’s put a big cramp in their progress with some, idiotically, questioning Marcelo Bielsa’s abilities. However, just as the attack was restored, they lost Liam Cooper and then Kalvin Phillips to injuries. It’s to be hoped these are as short as possible because there’s no doubt these interruptions to the harmony of the side is largely responsible for Leeds’ stuttering start to the season. They remain an entertaining side which eventually will move up the table.