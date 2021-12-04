Late Masuaku stunner a Hammer blow to leaders Chelsea

West Ham 3 (Lanzini 40, Bowen 56, Masuaku 87) Chelsea 2 (Silva 28, Mount 44)

Arthur Masuaka scored a sensational winning goal as West Ham came back from behind twice to beat league-leaders Chelsea in an enthralling London derby.

West Ham's left-back went on halfway through this gripping encounter as substitute for the injured Ben Johnson, and he settled the game with a swerving shot from way out on the left touchline that Edouard Mendy got a hand to but could not stop.

It capped a remarkable comeback from the Hammers, who showed their credentials for a Champions League spot with another significant scalp, having already beaten Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United this season.

It was a major setback for Chelsea's title ambitions too. They have only conceded two or more goals in a match three times since Thomas Tuchel arrived last January, and have now lost on all three occasions.

They went ahead with a Thiago Silva header in the 28th minute, before Manuel Lanzini equalised from the penalty spot after Mendy tripped Jarrod Bowen following a terrible back-pass from Jorginho.

Mason Mount restored Chelsea's lead with a superb goal shortly before half-time, volleying Hakim Ziyech's deep cross past Lucasz Fabianski with perfect technique.

But West Ham were not to be beaten. Bowen, the game's outstanding player, equalised in the 56th minute with a long shot through the legs of Andreas Christensen, and with the full-time whistle approaching, Masuaku sent his speculative shot flying in from the left. Whether he intended it as a shot or cross remains to be seen, but it certainly settled this game and led to wild celebrations from home supporters, some of whom had booed their team off the pitch following their draw with Brighton last weekend.

Tuchel, meanwhile, must hope Manchester City and Liverpool drop points this weekend, with both sides capable of overtaking Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

WEST HAM:

Fabianski 6; Zouma 7 (Fornals71), Dawson 7, Diop 7; Coufal 6, Soucek7, Rice 8, Johnson 6 (Masuaku 44); Bowen 9, Lanzini 7(Benrahma 85); Antonio 8.

Subs (not used): Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Kral, Ashby.

CHELSEA: Mendy 5 ; Christensen 6, Thiago Silva 8, Rudiger 6 ; James 8, Loftus-Cheek 6, Jorginho 6, Alonso 6 (Pulisic 72); Mount 8, Havertz 6 (Lukaku 46), Ziyech 6 (Hudson-Odoi 64).

Subs (not used): Arrizabalaga, Werner, Saul, Barkley, Azpilicueta, Sarr.

Ref: Andre Marriner 8 /10.