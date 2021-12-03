Manchester City handed quadruple injury boost ahead of Watford trip

Manager Pep Guardiola claimed his squad were facing an “emergency” ahead of their midweek win at Aston Villa as they were hit by injury, illness and suspension problems
Manchester City handed quadruple injury boost ahead of Watford trip

Kevin De Bruyne has handed City a boost (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 15:12
Andy Hampson

Champions Manchester City are almost back to full strength as they travel to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manager Pep Guardiola claimed his squad were facing an “emergency” ahead of their midweek win at Aston Villa as they were hit by injury, illness and suspension problems.

That emergency now seems to be over with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne heading a host of players that could return at Vicarage Road.

Pep Guardiola will have some of his big guns back (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Belgium international has been sidelined with coronavirus but is now back in training while Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Kyle Walker – all absent on Wednesday with knocks – are back in contention.

With Jack Grealish and Phil Foden having made the bench at Villa Park and Aymeric Laporte available again after suspension, only long-term casualty Ferran Torres is still out.

Guardiola said: “Except Ferran all of them are ready to travel to London.

“It is much better. I said before the game against Aston Villa we need everyone and it is much better to have everyone.”

We have to be careful and make another good performance

The top three in the Premier League of Chelsea, City and Liverpool have opened up a gap from the rest over the last couple of weeks but Guardiola is wary of the threat of Watford.

New manager Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian who guided Leicester to the title in 2016, has brought fresh enthusiasm to the club and they scored a stunning 4-1 win over Manchester United a fortnight ago.

Guardiola said: “Football has to be grateful we still have important people like Claudio Ranieri. What he’s done in his career is amazing.

“Of course Leicester is the benchmark but with what he has done in Spain, Italy, France, everywhere, I admire this type of person.

Ferran Torres, right, misses out through injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“After they lost to Liverpool he was confident to say, ‘If they follow me we will win’. I admire a lot that passion and energy. It will be a pleasure to see him again.

“I know results against him are not always good. I know exactly what they want to do but what they do they do it really well.

“We have to be careful and make another good performance.”

More in this section

Celtic v Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B - Celtic Park Fixing the defence and playing with control – inside Ralf Rangnick’s unveiling
Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium 'Thank God England lost': Review says Euro 2020 final could have had ‘horrific’ consequences
Ralf Rangnick file photo Ralf Rangnick keen to bring balance and defensive solidity to Manchester United
Man City#Manchester City#Premier LeaguePlace: UK
<p>The Carlisle Grounds in Bray. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

League of Ireland First Division to progress with nine teams after Bray-Cabinteely merger

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up