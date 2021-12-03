Richard Forrest 'actively looking' for a new manager as Waterford prepare for First Division

Waterford FC owner Richard Forrest isn’t keen on dwelling on the events of the past week that saw the club relegated from the Premier Division.

Instead he's eager to reassure fans he is here to stay, and that plans are in place for life in the First Division next season.

After a tough few days for the club, Forrest took a period of reflection before committing for the 2022 season where he has confirmed that the club are “actively” seeking a new manager and will remain a “full-time” outfit.

Forrest, who took over full ownership of the club last May from Lee Power, isn’t going to look back on the sacking of Marc Bircham and the fallout of that, but is more focused on building the club for their next chapter.

Speaking for the first-time since relegation, Forrest said, “As a football club we were bitterly disappointed to be relegated to the First Division on Friday night last, but it’s something that we don’t want to dwell on.

“As owner of the club, I have always wanted the best for Waterford, and I’m now firmly focused on leading Waterford FC back to the Premier Division. We know it’s going to be tough going, but we’re hoping that with the support of the local community, we can hit the ground running.

“The club is currently actively looking to recruit a new first-team manager — a manager that will best suit the club. There was such a good vibe around Waterford when I took over last year, and I’m hoping that we can build on that for the coming year.

“I think it’s important that we remain as a full-time club, and with that in mind, I’m delighted to confirm that we will be staying as a full-time outfit in the First Division. We received such great support at the RSC last season, and I would like to thank everyone that supported us.

“The club currently have a base of players signed for next season, and there will be further additions based on the style of football that we will play once we have a manager appointed. When we have all that in place, I look forward to holding an open session with people as we look to build this club going forward.

“We’re hoping to have some exciting local talent in the squad next season, and I’m excited with the plans that we have in place for the 2022 season. With the festive season fast approaching, work is currently been done on season tickets, and we’ll be unveiling a new jersey. The club will make further announcements on these in the near future, but they will be ready for Christmas.

“I’d like to thank the people of Waterford for their support since I arrived here, and I’ve received some personal messages in the last few days that have been amazing. It has giving me a lift as I try to lead this club forward into a new chapter.”