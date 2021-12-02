Another milestone for Ronaldo but can Arteta persist with Aubameyang?

CYNICS and rival supporters will suggest this fixture now has more no significance than two bald men fight over a comb, but try telling that to genuine supporters of either club.

One only had to hear the crackling roar of the crowd as the teams emerged on to the Old Trafford turf to be reminded that Manchester United against Arsenal remains a significant match whatever is at stake.

This season, of course, these two proud clubs are no longer competing for the Premier League title with a fourth place and Champions League qualification their ultimate prize at best.

But make no mistake, this match and the result matters more than most.

The outcome means United are best placed to retain their elite status and, whatever the respective managers said afterwards, this result will have an impact on the enduring confidence of both sets of players for the remainder of the season.

Forget the bizarre nature of Arsenal's opening goal, this was just about a fair outcome between two teams far away from their peak when they went toe-to toe for titles 15 years ago or so.

Just about, because it could easily have gone either way. Arsenal might be inferior to the top three, but they showed once again they are comfortable at this level. That said, they lack the ultimate cutting edge Cristiano Ronaldo offers United.

Arsenal have had the upper hand since Mikel Arteta succeeded Unai Emery as manager, but this was the first time – and most likely last – he will face Michael Carrick in the opposing dugout here with Ralf Rangnick watching in the stands as the Manchester United manager-in-waiting.

Whatever the German coach took from his first game almost in charge, he will surely have to admit United – and their north London opponents – are a long way behind the Premier League's leading trio of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

United no longer have the air of invincibility they earned and enjoyed under Alex Ferguson's stewardship, so it was no surprise Mikel Arteta's side approached this match with the confidence of a side expecting to extend their unbeaten run since the Spanish coach took charge in 2019.

Perhaps that is why heads did not drop after Cristiano Ronaldo gave United the lead with his 800th career goal at this level and then put them in front again with NO. 801 for the records book.

And let us pause for a moment to embrace the remarkable milestone for the Portuguese.

One almost expects above the average from CR7, but will there ever be another in the lifetime of readers of this article who hits such heights?

Forget Pele and Lionel Messi, but he is the ONLY player ever to score 801 goals at this level of the game. For the stattos out there it breaks down to 130 for Manchester United, a mere five for Sporting Lisbon, a whopping 450 for Real Madrid, an impressive 105 for last club Juventus and just the 115 for his country, Portugal. Arsenal's misfiring captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could well learn from watching a compilation of Ronaldo finishes.

Arsenal's captain squandered more than one opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet while Ronaldo was immaculate in his finishing.

Rangnick can only have been impressed as he watched down from the Old Trafford director's box in a plush, plum red United leather seat. Surely, CR7 will start for the visit of Crystal Palace on Sunday, but there has to be a discussion over the inclusion of Aubameyang Arteta's starting line-up for their Monday night trip to Everton.

Either way, it made for a cracking game of football and a result that means United and Rangnick will go into the hectic schedule of festive fixture believing they are best placed to finish as the best of the rest this season.

Interim boss Michael Carrick made the bold decision of dropping Ronaldo at Chelsea at the weekend, but he hands over to his new German colleague undefeated in his shot but dignified Old Trafford managerial career with a rough act to follow.

Whatever you do, don't wreck it Ralf!