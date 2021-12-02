Conte beginning to put his mark on Spurs

Premier League: Tottenham 2 (Canos 12 OG, Son 65) Brentford 0

Antonio Conte said it would take time, but the Italian is gradually making his mark in North London, tutoring his Tottenham team to a morale-boosting win that puts them within striking distance of the top four.

A Sergi Canos own-goal and a superb strike from Heung Min Son on the counter were enough to see off a battling but limited Brentford side, who have enjoyed a recent resurgence but did not have enough to breach the backline set up by Conte.

Whether it was the lingering desire to put things right following their humiliating defeat to NS Mura a week earlier, or the energy gained from an extended rest after their weekend fixture at Burnley was postponed, Tottenham played with a lot more energy than in recent weeks. Conte has said he will need time to impose his style on the side he inherited a month ago, but there are already signs of the high-tempo style he wants to see from his new charges.

Spurs were up from it from the start, particularly Son and Harry Kane, who moved the ball quickly and closed down Brentford's backline at every opportunity. No longer the sluggish Spurs of Nuno Espirito Santo's short and ill-fated reign, Spurs look sharper and hungrier. They were well organised and look like they have a plan, which was not always the case under Nuno.

Spurs could have opened the scoring as early in the sixth minute when Kane put Lucas Moura in on goal. The Brazilian's shot, though firm, was at a good height for Alvaro Fernandez to tip over the bar.

But Brentford's reprieve was not to last long. Seven minutes later, Son crossed from the left following a short corner and Ben Davies went for a header with Brentford defenders Pontus Jansson and Sergio Canos, Canos getting the final touch as the ball went over the line.

Fernandez, continuing to deputise for the injured David Reya in Brentford's goal, blew hot and cold. He made an excellent low save, one-handed, to keep out a powerful shot from Son in the 36th minute, and from the ensuing corner denied Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by blocking the shot with his head.

But shortly before half-time he escaped when he failed to deal with a corner, although when the ball was finally cleared, Brentford had a rare chance to counter attack which was wasted by Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbuemo had earlier tried his luck with a volley from 25 yards which went well over the crossbar.

Fernandez again looked shaky early in the second half, failing to collect another cross, but again recovered well to hold a looping header from Davies.

Spurs still had the upper hand and should have doubled their lead when Oliver Skipp slipped a through ball to Kane, who played it across the face of goal. Hojbjerg, however, hit his shot into the sidenetting with the goal at his mercy.

It looked as though it might be an expensive miss when Brentford went to the opposite end with real intent and finally managed their first shot on target, although Hugo Lloris did not have to stretch too far to save Ivan Toney's low drive.

A minute later, Spurs finally doubled their lead. Davinson Sanchez targeted his clearance towards Son, who laid the ball to Kane before haring towards goal. Kane swept the ball into the path of Sergio Reguilon on the left, and the Spaniard's low cross flew across goal for Son to convert at the far post.

Brentford fought manfully to get back into the game, but Lloris was equal to all they offered, flipping over a dangerous cross from Matthias Jensen, firmly punching two corner kicks away and then saving with an outstretched boot when Toney hit an angled but weak shot in the closing stages.

Spurs had chances to increase the margin of victory. Substitute Harry Winks, so often a whipping boy for some Spurs supporters, released Son with a glorious through ball but the Korean dithered and lost his chance to score.

It mattered little. One of Conte's strengths is his ability to close out a game, a trait Tottenham have lacked in recent seasons, and a raft of smart substitutions meant Spurs were never likely to let three points slip – and so it proved.

Spurs move up to sixth, two points behind fourth-placed West Ham with a game in hand. Conte can count himself satisfied with a good night's work from his side.

TOTTENHAM: 3-4-2-1 Lloris 8; Sanchez 7, Dier 8, Davies 8; Emerson Royal 7 (Tanganga83), Skipp 8, Hojbjerg 8, Reguilon 8; Lucas Moura 7 (Winks 76) , Son 8 (Bergwijn 87); Kane 7

BRENTFORD 3-5-2 Fernandez 6; Goode 6, Jansson 6, Pinnock 6; Canos 6 (Wissa 70), Onyeka 6 (Baptiste 56), Norgaard 7, Janelt 6 (Jensen 70), Henry 6; Toney 6, Mbeumo 5

Ref: Jon Moss 8/10