Nobody expected it go this sour this quick for Rafa Benitez at Everton

From the moment that Rafa Benitez walked into Goodison Park, it was obvious he would be given less leeway by Everton fans than any manager in the past — his historic links with Liverpool were always going to be a serious barrier. But nobody expected the relationship to disintegrate this quickly or for the Spaniard to find his job on the line by Christmas.

That, however, is the situation he faces, despite a battling performance by his side against a Liverpool team who in the end were just too good and too accomplished for Everton to compete with in the Merseyside derby, eventually handing out a chastening 4-1 beating.

The irony is that the Toffees began this campaign so well, sitting fifth in the Premier League on September 25 having seemingly embraced the new manager’s tactics. But now eight matches without a victory, it is no over-reaction to suggest his future is already in the balance.

Is that fair? It’s a difficult question to answer because Everton have failed to deliver over a long period of time, despite huge investment under new ownership — that hints at strategic failure from above rather than managerial mistakes.

There have also been injuries to key players, not least talisman striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and a disappointing transfer window in which Benitez was not able to spend the kind of money he might have expected.

And losing to Liverpool, despite the extra pain it inflicts on Everton fans, is no measure of a manager’s progress. The men in red were so outstanding in the early period of the game that no team in Europe could have lived with them, and all four of their goals were superbly created and expertly converted.

That won’t, you suspect, save Benitez from criticism — or even from pressure to stay in the job.

Fans barracked his players at the end of a defeat at Brentford on Sunday in which Everton were abysmal, struggling to create chances against dogged opponents who won the game through a penalty given away by a hapless Andros Townsend, who also lost possession 15 times in 90 minutes.

Benitez took plenty of the stick on his own shoulders, and he knows it is unlikely to be for the last time as supporters filed out of Goodison Park long before the final whistle in this derby clash, disillusioned by their team’s lack of direction.

Over recent weeks, supporters have questioned the Spaniard’s tactics, selections, and substitutions. And it was no different here.

There was a bad start when Benitez opted for two up front, leaving Jurgen Klopp’s side the freedom of midfield to dominate the early stages.

He also replaced winger Townsend with holding midfielder Fabian Delph at 3-1 in the second half, just when home fans were desperately hoping for a late attacking rally.

What you can say for certain, however, is that Liverpool were by far the better side — and Everton were outclassed.

The visitors could have been 2-0 ahead after just two minutes and 4-0 by 30 minutes; and it was only a late rally from Everton which saw them up the ante and go into the break 2-1 behind, having seen Demarai Gray respond to efforts from Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah.

The men in blue started the second half well enough but by the end were well beaten, destroyed by Liverpool’s outstanding front three and dominant midfielders.

The sight of even Seamus Coleman being outstripped and outmanoeuvred by Salah for Liverpool’s third goal rather summed it up; and by the time the fourth went in Everton were in disarray and the boos were ringing around the famous old ground.

Where does it leave Rafa? Owner Farhad Moshiri was not inside Goodison to see this latest setback, but he has not been slow to pull the trigger in the past. Benitez is already his sixth appointment since taking over the club in what has been a scattergun approach that has failed to reap dividends.

Those who seek to defend Benitez point out that Everton spent just €2m in the last transfer window, having made big losses during the pandemic, and were restricted by financial fair play regulations and an injury crisis.

You also cannot blame Benitez for the club’s recruitment, which has seen Moshiri spend a remarkable €260m on new signings during his time at the club so far, but without reward. That places Everton fifth in a table of money spent by Premier League clubs over that period, ahead of Liverpool and behind only Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Benitez certainly has questions to answer. He hasn’t yet found a style that suits his squad, his tactics and organisation have yet to bed in, and confidence is ebbing away in a squad that looks to be running out of ideas.

His appointment was always going to be a gamble — and the only bet being made right now is when the Spaniard will be sacked and who will replace him.