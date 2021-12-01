Michael Carrick yet to speak to incoming interim Man Utd manager Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick says he has not yet spoken to incoming interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

United confirmed the appointment of Rangnick earlier this week but the German is still to receive a work permit.

That means Carrick remains in charge for Thursday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford and Rangnick is unable to offer any input.

“I haven’t got anything to update on,” said Carrick, who has overseen the two games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

“The process of the work permit and visa is ongoing as we speak.

“I am in this position, as I was for Villarreal and Chelsea. I’m getting the boys ready for game tomorrow night."

Meanwhile, Young Boys have been given special dispensation by Swiss authorities to travel to Manchester United for next week’s Champions League game.

The Old Trafford date had been placed in jeopardy by Switzerland imposing new restrictions on UK arrivals in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The restrictions mean anyone coming from the UK needs to provide a negative Covid test and quarantine for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.

The idea of the December 8 game being played at a neutral venue was raised, but the Swiss club have now confirmed there is no need for that.

A statement read: “BSC Young Boys has received a special permit from the Canton of Bern for away games in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Youth League.

“This means that the players and staff of the teams do not have to be in 10-day quarantine after returning from the UEFA Champions League game Manchester United-YB on Wednesday, December 8."

Having to quarantine for 10 days would have left the club unable to play their following two league fixtures.

Young Boys added players and staff will leave Bern on Tuesday via charter flight to Manchester and return to Switzerland on Thursday.

The group, the club said, will be in a “strictly separated bubble” as they have been in their previous five European away trips this season.