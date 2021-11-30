Denise O’Sullivan bags hat-trick and Saoirse Noonan gets first Ireland goal in record 11-0 victory

2023 Women’s World Cup qualifier Group A

IRELAND 11 (Bebia OG 3, Carusa 21, Lucy Quinn 37, O’Sullivan 45+4, 58, 62, McCabe 70, 73 pen, Noonan 82, Barrett 89, Connolly 90+2) GEORGIA 0

A pre-match downpour was followed by a deluge of goals as Ireland swept aside generous Georgia to move into second place at the midway point of their World Cup qualification group.

The win - Ireland's second of the campaign to reach the 2023 World Cup - beat their previous record of 9-0 victories over Malta and Montenegro.

From the third minute when the hapless Maiko Bebia gifted Vera Pauw’s the lead with an own-goal, the home side were on easy street. The defender’s nightmare visit to Tallaght was completed when she was sent off 20 minutes from full-time.

Ireland’s pair of world stars, Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe, even allowed others to take centre stage during the whitewash before they added five goals between them.

Kyra Carusa marked her first start with a first goal on 21 minutes before Lucy Quinn drilled in the third 16 minutes later. Technically, it was also her first international goal for the free-kick she scored on her debut against Australia in September was deemed an own-goal.

Deep into added time at the end of the first half, O’Sullivan swept home from Ruesha Littlejohn’s cross before the Cork native completed her hat-trick during a four-minute second blitz.

The US-based midfielder found the top corner with an exquisite shot from the edge of the box on 58 minutes and applied a timely header on McCabe’s cross to make it 6-0 just past the hour mark.

Saoirse Noonan of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring her side's ninth goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Georgia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Debate around the deployment of Ireland captain McCabe had consumed the pre-match discussion after last Thursday’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Slovakia but she had the run of the pitch in this cakewalk.

Bebia’s misfortune in handling Niamh Fahey shot cost her a penalty and a second yellow card, allowing McCabe send the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

Three minutes later and the Arsenal playmaker’s repertoire was on show as she drifted in from the right and drilled a low shot inside Sukhashvili’s near post.

Two substitutes were next to rattle the net. Saoirse Noonan grabbed her first international goal with eight minutes left by finishing from close range after Megan Connolly’s header from McCabe’s corner was blocked on the line.

Barrett then raced into the box to bury the 10th right with a minute to go before Connolly’s wind-assisted free flew straight into the net.

IRELAND: C Brosnan; N Fahey, Louise Quinn, D Caldwell; J Ziu (A Barrett 75), R Littlejohn (C Grant 67), D O’Sullivan, M Connolly, K McCabe; Lucy Quinn (R McLoughlin 67), K Carusa (S Noonan 75).

GEORGIA: T Sukhashvili; M Kalandadze, N Sutidze, T Tatuashvili, I Khaburzania (A Bolkvadze 46); M Bebia, N Danelia; N Pasikashvili (A Dzadzua 40), N Tsotseria (N Chkhartishvili 67), A Cheminava; K Tchkonia.

Referee: Jurgita Mačikunytė (LTU).

Attendance: 3,523.