Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy dies aged 70

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1984 and a testimonial game between Liverpool and Arsenal was held in 1991
Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy dies aged 70

Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70. Picture: PA

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 16:39
Carl Markham

Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70, the Merseyside club have announced.

Kennedy won three European Cups and five league titles with the Reds, whom he joined from Arsenal in 1974 having done the league and FA Cup double with the Gunners three years earlier.

A personal highlight was his pivotal away goal in the 1981 European Cup semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1984 and a testimonial game between Liverpool and Arsenal was held in 1991.

Later that year he sold his medals and 17 England caps to help raise funds for his care.

A statement on Liverpool’s official website read: “The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool FC are with Ray’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.”

More in this section

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp: Virgil van Dijk may find derby injury ‘difficult to forget’
Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Wigan Athletic v Tottenham Hotspur - DW Stadium Bayern Munich v Barcelona may be behind closed doors
Wexford Youths v Shelbourne - 2021 EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final After starring in FAI Cup final, Ellen Molloy rewarded with player of the month nod
kennedy
<p>Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City are in a “difficult position” (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

‘We have few people’: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City facing ’emergency’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up