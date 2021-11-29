Stephen Kenny future debated in marathon FAI board meeting

Stephen Kenny’s future was top of the agenda at a six-hour marathon FAI board meeting on Monday night and chief executive Jonathan Hill will now engage with the manager’s representative.

The 12 directors, split evenly between independent and football delegates, assembled at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin at 4pm to scrutinise the Ireland manager’s tenure.

Although other items were on the agenda, such as reports from League of Ireland, Grassroots and financial executives, up to four hours was spent discussing Kenny’s performance in the job, both in terms of results and his off-field dealings.

“The FAI Ireland can confirm that board members undertook positive and detailed discussions around a review of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification tournament in its entirety at its scheduled monthly meeting in Dublin this evening,” read a late-night statement that didn’t mention Kenny by name.

“Chief executive Jonathan Hill will now provide feedback to the Ireland men’s senior team management accordingly and will move the process forward. As with all employee matters, this process will remain confidential.” Ireland finished third in the recently completed World Cup qualification campaign, taking just seven points from a possible 12 against lower seeds Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

Adding in wins over Andorra and Oman, Kenny’s win rate since succeeding Mick McCarthy in April 2020 is 20%.

The 50-year-old’s contract is due to expire in July 2022, four games into the six-match Uefa Nations League campaign that will be mapped out once the draw is made on December 16.

The manager has already publicly set as a target top spot in their group, an outcome that would accrue the double benefit of promotion to the top league A and guarantee a Euro 2024 play-off semi-final.

Kenny’s contract status has polarised opinion. While Ronnie Whelan believes the supremo deserves a crack at reaching the Euros in Germany, his former Ireland midfield partner Liam Brady has preached caution.

Roy Keane, as revealed in the Irish Examiner over the weekend, was underwhelmed by the incumbent’s record, stating: “I thought winning was part of that package.” When Kenny was recruited as U21 manager by John Delaney in November 2018, it was never intended for his subsequent senior service to cover this Uefa Nations League campaign, only up to the end of Ireland’s involvement in the World Cup qualifiers.

It was a two-year deal from the planned handover date of August 2020 but this was fast-tracked by five months when Covid-19 forced a delay of the Euro play-off against Slovakia.

The last time the FAI handed out a long-term contract to a manager, the extension to Martin O’Neill and assistant Keane in January 2018, they ended up shelling out €1.6m in severance for sacking them 10 months later. Kenny’s current salary is €540,000, more than what Ryan Giggs received as Wales manager and on a par with Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Meanwhile, the FAI has appointed two consultants to review their commercial, marketing and communication operations.

Former World Rugby and Formula 1 commercial chief Murray Barnett will appraise their marketing and communications departments while Jonathan Neill has been entrusted with overseeing commercial activities.

Hill recently overhauled the association’s executive team, with a keen eye on boosting revenues to counteract the pressures of servicing €70m worth of debt.

The men’s senior team remains without a primary sponsor since Three ended a decade-long partnership shortly after the FAI were engulfed in a governance and financial crisis that triggered the mass resignation of its entire board.

It is estimated that €2.1m worth of sponsorship has been lost since Three quit.

Hill has targeted a four-year deal from a new sponsor, with Neill enlisted to assist in the search. He, too, comes from a rugby background, brokering 10 sponsorship deals for the Rugby League World Cup.

Only the women’s team have secured a standalone backer, with Sky Ireland taking over the flagship sponsorship in September.

As part of Hill’s recent reshuffle, commercial and marketing director Mark Russell left his post.