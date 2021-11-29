Bohemians condemn cup final violence, vow to ban guilty fans

Bohemians have condemned the violent scenes that preceded Sunday’s FAI Cup final, stating their intention to ban anyone identifiable from Dalymount Park.

The statement follows a call from Junior Sports Minister Jack Chambers for clubs to sanction anyone found guilty of involvement in the distasteful scene in Irishtown prior to the decider between Bohs and St Patrick's Athletic at nearby Aviva Stadium.

Video footage that emerged online showed several hooded people hurtling bottles towards the Irishtown House pub.

A statement from Bohemians said: “37,126 attended Sunday’s game in what was a record-breaking attendance for an FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium. This represents a remarkable step forward for Irish football.

“Bohemians had a crowd of circa 18,000 behind our team. This was an unprecedented figure for our club, and both sets of supporters contributed to one of the most electric atmospheres seen at any domestic fixture.

“It is therefore all the more deeply regrettable that the deplorable actions of a tiny minority before the game would take away from that, and tarnish such an occasion between two clubs who have had such an excellent relationship for many years.

“We condemn the behaviour of this minority unconditionally. Such behaviour has no place in our club.

“Gardaí are investigating and we will be banning anyone identifiable in footage of the incident.

“As a 100% fan-owned club, our volunteers have worked tirelessly to be a force of good in our communities on many fronts.

“We want to assure our members and supporters that we will not allow the actions of this minority detract from that continued aim.”