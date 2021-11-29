Portugal identifies 13 Omicron cases in Lisbon football squad

Portuguese health authorities say they have identified 13 cases of omicron, the new coronavirus variant believed to be more contagious, among the Belenenses football squad in Portugal.

The Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute said Monday that one of those who tested positive at the Lisbon-based outfit had recently traveled to South Africa, where the omicron variant was first identified.

The others, however, had not travelled to South Africa, indicating that this may be one of the very first cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa. Those who have been in contact with the positive cases have been ordered to isolate, regardless of their vaccination status or their exposure to possible contagion, and will be regularly tested for COVID-19, the institute said.

Defender Cafu Phete tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty in South Africa. Reuters report that the new variant was found after Belenenses played a Primeira Liga match against Benfica on Saturday.

The game started with only nine Belenenses players on the pitch because the rest of their squad were isolating and only seven returned to the field after halftime. The match was abandoned two minutes into the second half with Benfica leading 7-0.

“We’re all in isolation except for the youth team that didn’t play on Saturday, 44 people are in isolation at home,” a club spokesman said on Monday.

“Two or three players and two or three staff have symptoms, but nothing too serious, the rest are asymptomatic. Everyone is waiting to repeat the tests, as soon as the health authority authorises it,” he added.

Saturday's game was abandoned Saturday amid extraordinary scenes after the Covid-hit Primeira Liga strugglers were forced to name a team of just nine players - including two goalkeepers. The visitors cashed in to rack up seven goals by half-time, before Belenenses returned with just seven players.

The match was then called off a minute into the second half as goalkeeper Joao Monteiro dropped to the floor, forcing the referee to abandon the game due to the minimum number of players not being on the field.

Despite the squad being decimated, the match went ahead with just nine players selected and goalkeeper Monteiro playing in midfield.

The Belenenses players released a joint statement ahead of the match, which read: "Football only has heart if it is competitive. Football only has heart if it is really sporting. Football only has heart when it is an example of public health. Today, football lost its heart."

Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva watched on and tweeted in disbelief: "What is this? Am I the only one who doesn't understand why the game hasn't been postponed?"

Darwin Nunez hit a hat-trick as Benfica put their depleted hosts to the sword, but the headlines were made by Belenenses, who eventually managed to force the spectacle to be abandoned.