'He showed massive cajones to leave Dundalk': Robbie Benson repaid for believing in St Pats

After waiting 53 years to end their FAI Cup hoodoo, along came a second seven years later in the most dramatic of fashions for St Patrick’s Athletic.

Robbie Benson knows all about the drama of the competition. Seán Maguire’s late winner for Cork City against his Dundalk side 2016 seemed cruel but worse was to come with two penalty shootout defeats in deciders.

The conclusion on Sunday was his redemption, slotting away the final spot-kick to win the first trophy in the burgeoning managerial career of his former teammate Stephen O’Donnell.

Benson was the manager’s first major recruit at the start of his first full season, a serial league winner with Europa League group experience joining a club without European football.

“I reminded Robbie that the sensible and sane thing was to stay at a title-winning team last year,” O’Donnell said of his marquee capture.

“He showed massive cajones to leave Dundalk, believing in me and the project. If ever a person deserved to score the winning penalty it was Robbie.”

Benson started the finale in an unfamiliar false nine position, a consequence of O’Donnell possessing an abundance of midfield talent.

He even shipped a head injury following an aerial challenge from Rob Cornwall, only dispensing with the bandage when sealing the riches from the spot.

Bohemians were looking good for the Cup- their first since 2008 - when James Talbot saved Chris Forrester’s third Saints penalty but Tyreke Wilson and Keith Ward were both off-target with the next Bohs spot-kicks.

It marked a fitting end to a stellar season for St Pat’s, the nearest challengers to champions Shamrock Rovers in the league but defeat means there’ll be no European football for Bohemians for the first time in three years.

“I felt like we had the better chances on the day but we didn’t take them,” said Trevor Croly, the Gypsies assistant who deputised as boss on the bench for suspended manager Keith Long.

“It was a very close game but that’s the worst way to lose.”

Bohs had indeed finished with a flourish, finally finding their groove after substitute Rory Feely cancelled out Forrester’s opener.

Both goals came either side of half-time in extra-time but the Gypsies might have nicked it before penalties were required, only for Vitezslav Jaros to save Ross Tierney’s header and Feely seeing his follow-up hacked off the line by Jak Hickman.

In front of 37,126 fans, the best turnout for a final at Aviva Stadium, both teams were slow to get going. It took all of 36 for a goalkeeper to be tested, James Talbot diving low to his left to turn Jamie Lennon’s low drive around the post.

Chances continued to flow after the break, with Ali Coote denied by a Lee Desmond block and Talbot keeping out the rebound from Forrester.

From the corner, Georgie Kelly nodded over before falling to the ground clutching his calf. The league top scorer’s final, in likely his last game for Bohs, was ended prematurely just before the hour mark.

There followed a flat period, punctuated by disruptions as fatigue kicked in.

Mattie Smith’s rocket deflected over while Darragh Burns, who had lived up to his name with explosive runs in the first half, was foiled by a late block.

Promise Omochere, Kelly’s replacement, was inches from connecting with a cross by fellow substitute Stephen Mallon with four minutes left but extra-time was inevitable.

Tierney’s decision to labour on the ball rather than shoot cost him when Desmond had time to clear the danger but Ronan Coughlan was denied from a better opening, his exchange of passes with fellow sub Billy King setting up a chance that Talbot scampered off his line to smother.

It needed a spark to break the turgidity and Forrester provided it.

When his friend Keith Buckley got too close, Forrester nipped the ball past him on the halfway line before dinking inside Omochere and smashing his shot under Talbot’s reach.

That provided the catalyst for Saints to react. Within a minute of the restart, Keith Ward’s teasing corner-kick was attacked by Feely whose header flew beyond Jaros high into the net.

“This is probably the proudest day of my football,” reflected Saints skipper Ian Bermingham, who had a weekend to remember.

“Yeah, I’d won the league in 2013 and FAI Cup the following year but after our decline, to come back and lift the trophy as captain was special.

"My missus Leah had our first baby on Friday too. Pippa was born at 5:05pm, I was in the hospital till Saturday morning and had to meet up with the squad to prepare for the final.”

Asked whether he was allowed time off to celebrate with the squad, rather than dash home for newborn duties, he said: “I think she's letting me out tonight.”

One birth and a rebirth made it a nice way to end 2021.