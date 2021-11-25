Not quite the Forrester final but that won't matter in Inchicore

The first St Patrick’s Athletic player Stephen O’Donnell hugged was Chris Forrester.

Just a few minutes earlier it seemed destined to be one of consolation after he had scuffed their third penalty in the shootout into the grateful palms of Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot.

Instead, the pair embraced with beaming smiles, filled with joy and no shortage of relief. O’Donnell had spent the previous minute or so making a point of going around the beaten Bohs players who were slumped on the halfway line.

His opposite number, Keith Long, had to endure this heartache from behind the glass of a FAI Suite because of his touchline ban and not being on hand to comfort his players would have only added to the pain.

The Dalymount Park’s club revival, both on and off the pitch, has been spearheaded by his management over the last seven years.

All that escapes them is a trophy and their wait for silverware goes on, and while it won’t feel like it tonight or tomorrow or even heading into Christmas, this will not be the end of their journey.

But this moment belongs to St Pat’s, so too the FAI Cup once again, and for a short while it felt as if this would be the Forrester final.

His sensational solo goal in injury-time of the first half in extra time was worthy of deciding any showpiece. His Cruyff turn pirouette to set off from the centre circle was sublime and he was then able to maintain his composure by gliding towards the edge of the box.

Promise Omochere tracked the run and, unsurprisingly, the substitute was able to catch up by the time the pair got to the semi-circle.

That is when Forrester had the awareness, and technical capability, to twist and turn and sell Omochere a dummy. He almost ended up in the Dodder.

Then the space opened up and Forrester’s drilled shot beat Talbot for what looked to be the decisive moment.

But it was only getting started.

Rory Feely equalised with a near-post header from a Keith Ward corner two minutes after the re-start and the latter would have an even bigger say on the outcome when the shootout arrived.

Dawson Devoy scored first for Bohs, Ronan Coughlan replied before Conor Levingstone and Billy King also converted.

Then the real drama.

Forrester stuttered just before his final step and tried to give Talbot the eyes. The shot was saved easily and it seemed fatal.

Not so.

Tyreke Wilson dragged the following penalty wide and Jason McClellland then delivered for Pat’s.

Ward then bounded forward with typical enthusiasm and confidence for the task ahead and maybe it was in those few extra seconds waiting for the whistle that the momentum shifted.

He blasted his shot off the top of the bar and it was left to Robbie Benson, brought to Pat’s from Dundalk by O’Donnell to provide a mental edge in moments like this, to coolly place his effort into the roof of the net to Talbot’s left.

The final was won.

It didn’t quite belong to Forrester in the end, but that won’t matter as the celebrations in Inchicore, and beyond, begin.

For O’Donnell the hope will be that this can be a catalyst for Pat’s to kick on and become more of a force in the league.

He has been quietly putting the building blocks in place and a night like this will only firm up those foundations.