FAI Cup final player ratings: Lee Desmond deserved choice for man of the match

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC

Vitezslav Jaros 8. The on-loan Liverpool custodian was the Saints player of the year. Did not have much to do. But saved well for Tierney on 115 minutes. Tipped over a Tierney header soon after before pawing away Rob Cornwall’s late volley.

Sam Bone 6. Struggled at right-back to get to grips with Liam Burt. Improved as the game went on. Lofted wide with 18 when faced with Talbot to beat. Subbed off before extra time.

Paddy Barrett 7. A usual combative display by the Waterford native. Snuffed out the threat of Bohs main man Georgie Kelly. Left the field with a head injury on 82 after being caught by Burt.

Lee Desmond 8. The official man of the match. His partnership with Barrett stifled the threat of Georgie Kelly and then Promise Omochere. Superb block to charge down Coote on 59. Booked for a 100th-minute tackle on Liam Burt.

Ian Bermingham 7. The skipper was one of only two survivors from the 2014 success. Scuffed wide and half chance on eight minutes. But lifted the trophy for his second winner’s deal having become a dad last Friday.

Jamie Lennon 6. With just one goal for the club, the holding midfielder was denied by Talbot’s superb save in the first half. Protected the back four in tandem with Alfie Lewis. Taken off in the 61st minute.

Alfie Lewis 6. The on-loan West Ham midfielder shielded the Saints back four in a solid first 45 minutes. Lacked the influence with Lennon went off. Replaced in extra time.

Darragh Burns 6. Failed to get into the game in the first half up against Wilson. Booked on 37 for a foul on Burt. But more effective in the second period and extra time.

Robbie Benson 8. A fourth Cup final since 2017. Played with a head bandage after 25th minute clash of heads with Cornwall. Struggled with injury in extra time. But discarded the bandage to convert the winning 12-yarder.

Chris Forrester 7 . Started brightly in a roving role. The 2014 Cup winner and this year's PFAI player of the Year nominee scored a goal worthy of winning any Cup final. Saw his penalty saved by Talbot.

Mattie Smith 6. The Scot floated between the central and right-wing positions. Didn’t forge a goal threat up against the impressive Lyons. Subbed off on 75.

Subs: Billy King 6 (for Lennon 61). Added to the St. Pats threat as they changed shape just after the hour. The only player to play every game for the Inchicore outfit in 2021. Slammed to their second penalty to the net.

Jason McClelland 6 (for Smith 75). Added impetus to the Pat’s front line. Tied the penalties at 3-3.

James Abankwah 7 (for Barrett 82). The occasion didn’t phase 17-year-old who played well.

Jack Hickman 7. (for Bone 90 + 7). Solid at right-back in extra time. Brilliant late goal-line clearance to force penalties.

Ronan Coughlan 6 (for Lewis 97). Denied by Talbot on 105. Held his nerve to roll in the Saints first spot-kick.

BOHEMIANS

James Talbot 8. Showed why he was selected PFAI goalkeeper of the year with a stunning 26th minute save to thwart Jamie Lennon. Then stood up to deny Ronan Coughlan in the first period of extra time. Saved from Chris Forrester in the shoot-out.

Andy Lyons 7. The Republic of Ireland U21 right-back came out on top in his battle with Mattie Smith. But didn’t get forward enough had the Saints bossed possession.

Rob Cornwall 7. A solid defensive display. Recovered after his first half clash of heads with Robbie Benson. Almost won it with a late volley that was kept out by Vitezslav Jaros.

Ciaran Kelly 7. Up against his former side, a no-nonsense performance for the central defender. Like Cornwall, saw plenty of the ball as St. Pat’s didn’t play with an out and out striker. Trudged off injured on 75.

Tyreke Wilson 7. Got the nod ahead of Anto Breslin to face-off with Darragh Burns. Defended well after a shaky start. Dragged his penalty (Bohs fourth) low and wide.

Keith Buckley 6. In possibly his last game for Bohs, the veteran struggled in central midfield as his team were overrun (especially in the first half) by the Saints. But improved after the turnaround. Booked in stoppage time of the second half for a foul on Alfie Lewis.

Dawson Devoy 6. The Irish U21 cap never got a foothold in the contest. Showed glimpses but unable to unlock the St Pats defence. Scored the first penalty in the shoot-out.

Ali Coote 6. The former underage Scotland winger didn’t have the desired impact. Could not repeat his August player of the month and Europa Conference heroics. Taken off before full-time in normal time.

Ross Tierney 6. On his swansong before heading to Motherwell, the Irish U21 cap struggled to find space because of the congested midfield. Like Georgie Kelly, didn’t sparkle on the big stage until the closing stages when twice going close.

Liam Burt 7. Bohs best attacker on show. But lacked the support of his front-line teammates. Buzzed in off the left-wing. Faded as the game went on. Taken off in extra time.

Georgie Kelly 6. A frustrating day for the Premier Division’s top goal-scorer. Got little change out of Paddy Barrett and Lee Desmond. His one real chance was saved by Vitezslav Jaros on 59. Departed injured just after the hour.

Subs: Promise Omochere 6. (for Kelly 62). Unable to come up with his end-of-season scoring form.

Rory Feely 8 (for Kelly 74). Headed a good chance off target on 84. But popped up with his first-ever goal for Bohs. Almost won it right on full-time, but his header was cleared off the goal-line.

Stephen Mallon 6 (for Coote 86). After an injury-hit campaign, had a fine off the bench cameo. Beat Jaros with his side-footed penalty.

Keith Ward 6 (for Burt 103). Delivered the pinpoint corner for Feeley’s equaliser. But saw his fifth penalty crash over off the bar.

Conor Levingston 6 (for Buckley 106). Found the bottom corner with the Gypsies' second spot-kick.