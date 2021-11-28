'Angry' Kyra Carusa ready to hurt Georgia as Ireland look to get campaign back on track

Kyra Carusa says Ireland’s women are primed to take out their anger on bottom seeds in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier.

Despite Vera Pauw’s side enlivening their campaign by beating Finland in Helsinki last month, they endured a setback by dropping two points at home to Slovakia on Thursday. By the end of that third qualifier, Ireland were fortunate to escape with a draw.

That removes any early margin of error Ireland had accrued and makes the visit of Georgia to Tallaght even more of a must-win.

College commitments with Florida State means Heather Payne had to return to America at the weekend, freeing up a space in attack that Carusa craves.

She’s only won two caps since switching to Ireland in early 2020; the San Diego native declaring through her grandparents from Cork and Laois.

Georgia have yet to score in their three qualifiers, averaging the concession of three goals so far. This could be the stage for a hatful of goals and the striker from Danish outfit HB Køge is ready to oblige.

“After a game like Slovakia, where you feel there were more goals there, your anger comes from knowing that we can do better,” said Carusa, who came for the last six minutes on Thursday.

“That’s dangerous for us going into Tuesday — in a good way. I’m looking forward to us putting the ball in the back of the net quite a few times.

Carusa has played three times in this season’s Uefa Champions League and believes she can offer something different to Pauw as a striking option.

“What I do best is hold the ball up and get it to our playmakers like Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly,” she said.

“In the Danish league or Champions League, that’s a big thing I can do. I can be trusted with the ball too.

“We have solid strikers with experience and qualities, who bring those to the table but sometimes it’s just the day or camp that is different to put you in the team.”