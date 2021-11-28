'Angry' Kyra Carusa ready to hurt Georgia as Ireland look to get campaign back on track

Despite Vera Pauw’s side enlivening their campaign by beating Finland in Helsinki last month, they endured a setback by dropping two points at home to Slovakia on Thursday
'Angry' Kyra Carusa ready to hurt Georgia as Ireland look to get campaign back on track

Ireland's Kyra Carusa and Andrea Horvathova of Slovakia. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 23:00
John Fallon

Kyra Carusa says Ireland’s women are primed to take out their anger on bottom seeds in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier.

Despite Vera Pauw’s side enlivening their campaign by beating Finland in Helsinki last month, they endured a setback by dropping two points at home to Slovakia on Thursday. By the end of that third qualifier, Ireland were fortunate to escape with a draw.

That removes any early margin of error Ireland had accrued and makes the visit of Georgia to Tallaght even more of a must-win.

College commitments with Florida State means Heather Payne had to return to America at the weekend, freeing up a space in attack that Carusa craves.

She’s only won two caps since switching to Ireland in early 2020; the San Diego native declaring through her grandparents from Cork and Laois.

Georgia have yet to score in their three qualifiers, averaging the concession of three goals so far. This could be the stage for a hatful of goals and the striker from Danish outfit HB Køge is ready to oblige.

“After a game like Slovakia, where you feel there were more goals there, your anger comes from knowing that we can do better,” said Carusa, who came for the last six minutes on Thursday.

“That’s dangerous for us going into Tuesday — in a good way. I’m looking forward to us putting the ball in the back of the net quite a few times.

Carusa has played three times in this season’s Uefa Champions League and believes she can offer something different to Pauw as a striking option.

“What I do best is hold the ball up and get it to our playmakers like Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly,” she said.

“In the Danish league or Champions League, that’s a big thing I can do. I can be trusted with the ball too.

“We have solid strikers with experience and qualities, who bring those to the table but sometimes it’s just the day or camp that is different to put you in the team.”

More in this section

Bohemians v St Patrick's Athletic - Extra.ie FAI Cup Final FAI Cup final player ratings: Lee Desmond deserved choice for man of the match
Bohemians v St Patrick's Athletic - Extra.ie FAI Cup Final Robbie Benson seals fourth FAI Cup success for St Patrick's Athletic
Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Another good result for Michael Carrick who prepares to hand over to Ralf Rangnick
#Republic of Ireland WNT
<p>Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick on the touchline as Cristiano Ronaldo (front right) sits on the bench</p>

Michael Carrick refutes suggestion Ralf Rangnick picked Man Utd team at Chelsea

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up