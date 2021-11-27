FAI Cup final preview: St Patrick's Athletic can crown season off with silverware

FAI Cup finals are traditionally known as the coldest days of the year but the biggest crowd for the decider in over a decade is expected tomorrow.

The record of 36,101 from the first final played at the redeveloped Aviva Stadium in 2010 was almost eclipsed two years ago, coming up just 3,000 fans short. Covid-19 rendered last year’s repeat of that Shamrock Rovers versus Dundalk rivalry a supporter blackout but Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic will attract a bumper crowd.

It is the first final for Boh since 2008 but that penalty shootout win over Derry was at the RDS while Lansdowne Road was under construction.

Bohs fans have to hark back to 1992, when David Tilson’s lob downed Cork City, for their last triumph in a cup final at the national stadium.

They did enjoy success last summer when temporarily moving across the Liffey. Three Europa Conference League wins enthralled the Covid-19 enforced limited crowds and they’re expected to bring at least double the 8,000 fans who grabbed the tickets to watch that journey first-hand.

Bohs have had little to cheer since the evenings started closing in, their erratic league form leaving them outside of the top four for the first time in three years. At least they have two wins over deadly rivals Shamrock Rovers to cherish, one of which knocked them out of the FAI Cup.

For St Pat’s, they also eliminated a finalist, holders Dundalk, at the semi-final stage, and finished 10 points ahead of the Gypsies in the runners-up spot behind the Hoops.

Former Arsenal apprentices Stevie O’Donnell and Patrick Cregg have fused to stellar effect on the touchline but credit must also go to Alan Mathews. He was Shelbourne boss’s Dermot Keely’s assistant for the last all-Dublin decider in 2000.

They have assembled a team balanced with the experience of Robbie Benson and invigorated by the youthfulness of Darragh Burns. Only John Mountney will be missing tomorrow through injury.

Remarkably, none of the Bohs squad have won the FAI Cup, veteran Keith Ward going close but not enough to figure among a victorious side.

What they do have, however, is a lethal pair of midfielders in Dawson Devoy and Ross Tierney capable of producing match-winning performances. Georgie Kelly’s goal threat earns him membership of that club too.

Still, St Pat’s carry their threats too and a trophy would be a fitting reward for a season of progression.

Key battles Georgie Kelly v Paddy Barrett Kelly has been by far the outstanding striker of the season, his 26- goal haul making him the most attractive export for suitors from Britain. A regular run of matches, something he was deprived of at Dundalk, has improved his all-round game, demonstrated by the variety of goals in his repertoire. Another ex-Dundalk player, Barrett, has the physical attributes to combat Kelly’s aerial power but the ground game is where the finale could be decided. “Georgie is an unbelievable player,” gushed Barrett ahead of their duel. “I played against him years ago when he was with UCD, a player who is big, strong and carries a goalscoring threat. Hopefully, I can keep him quiet.” Keith Buckley v Chris Forrester As much as the old friends downplay their potential clash, this midfield clash could be pivotal. Buckley likes to sit deep and dictate the pace, utilising his array of passing in the process, while the more enigmatic Forrester will drop back from attack to deny his counterpart space to dominate. Buckley, too, has it within his range to unleash shots on goal from distance while, certainly in his latter years, the threat of Forrester stems from his clever darts into the box. Ali Coote v Shane Griffin Wing play has been a feature of Bohemians’ game-plan this season, with Coote tending to operate on the right and fellow Scot Liam Burt patrolling the left. Long liked what he saw of Coote during his year at Waterford and delivered goals when it mattered against PAOK. It is his intricate passing and surges into enemy territory that represent his most consistent contribution, leaving left-back Griffin with much to ponder. Cork native Griff has handled such tasks with zeal over the year and while his speed might be waning, he possesses the football IQ to mind the wicked winger. Keith Long v Stephen O’Donnell What a shame it is for Long’s 20-year wait for involvement in an FAI Cup final to be denied by a sideline suspension but he’ll have his Bohs side prepared before he takes his seat in the stand away from the group. O’Donnell is a relative rookie in comparison, managing in only his second full season, but has an abundance of FAI Cup final experiences from his playing days to draw on. Substitutions are likely to have a bearing on the outcome of a closely contested duel and Long will be relying on his assistant Trevor Croly to make the right calls at the right time.

Prediction: St Pat’s 2 Bohemians 1.