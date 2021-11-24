Thiago crowns fine display with stunning goal as Liverpool march on

Liverpool 2 Porto 0

Thiago Alcantara crowned a passing master class with a superb goal as Liverpool set yet another club record in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's team went into the game having already set one club record by winning their first four group games for the first time in Europe's top competition to ensure qualification for the knock-out stages with two games to spare.

But Thiago's sweetly struck 25 yard thunderbolt pljus a trademark strike by Mo Salah ensured they stretched their winning streak to five and meant they have amassed 15 points in the group stages - one more than their previous best of 14 in 2008-09.

And few would bet against them make it six of the best by winning their last group fixture in the San Siro agianst AC Milan in two weeks time.

With the pressure off in terms of getting a result, Klopp made four changes, throwing Academy graduate Tyler Morton in for only his second senior start and also giving back-up striker Takumi Minamino some game time.

But despite some early scares Liverpool still won comfortably in the end and they must wish they could play Porto every time in Europe. They have scored more goals - 25 - against the Portuguese club than any other Continental opponents.

It was the perfect night for Klopp. Not only did his team get the victory he demanded but he was also able to give some of his squad men run outs plus re-introduce Andy Robertson and James Milner after injury lay-offs.

Thiago, a two-times Champions League winner with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, was the star turn. He makes the game look so easy and gave a fine exhibition of his extravagant range of passing.

The Spanish midfielder is not renowned for his goal scoring but his first goal of the season - and only his second since joining Liverpool - was a memorable one.

After Porto h ad cleared a free-kick Thiago arrowed a half-volley into the corner of the net that was reminiscent of some of Steve Gerrard's crackers.

Salah made it safe with the sor tof goal we see so often. He cut in from the right flank past two defenders before scoring with a shot that just inside the near post.

It was his 17th of the season and sixth in the Champions League where he is rivalling Cristiano Ronaldo for top billing.

But it could have been a different story if Porto had taken some ealry chances with Liverpool making a lsoppy start.

Medhi Taremi's goal-bound header deflected off Joel Matip and then when Otavio steered a great chance wide under pressure from Kostas Tsmikas' vital challenge.

Liverpool gradually worked their way into the game. Sadio Mane - put through by Thiago's astue pass - had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside decision as did Minamino in the second half.

Porto penetrated Liverpool's defence far too often for Klopp's liking in the first half and Taremi squandered a great chance when he was put through by the lively Otavio but elected to cut the ball back rather than shoot.

Matheus Uribe fired a shot on the turn inches wide early in the second half but Thiago's goal put Liverpool firmly in command and Salah's goal killed off Porto, who can still qualify for second place after Atletico Madrid's defeat to AC Milan.

Liverpool: Alisson 6; Williams 7, Konate 6, Matip 6, Tsimikas 6 (Robertson 63, 6); Oxlade-Chamberlain 7 (Milner 82, 5), Morton 7, Thiago 8 (Henderson 63, 6); Salah 7 (Fabinho 72, 5), Minamino 6, Mane 6 (Origi 71, 6).

Porto (4-4-2): D Costa 5; Mario 6, Pepe 5 (Cardoso 25, 5), Mbemba 6, Zaidu 6; Uribe 6 (Grujic 78, 5), Otavio 6, Diaz 6, Oliveira 5 (Vitinha 63, 6); Evanilson 6 (Martinez 77, 5), Taremi 5 (Conceiicao 63, 5).

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany).